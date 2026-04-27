Vodafone Ireland Rolls Out New Brand Campaign Created by Grey London

Grey London, has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for Vodafone Ireland. Called “Not Every Network….”, the new brand campaign aims to reinforce the brand’s position in the Irish market and is running across TV, out-of-home, radio, and social media. It also sits within Vodafone’s global “Together We Can” platform.
According to the mobile operator, “the campaign seeks to shift focus away from price-driven competition by highlighting the reliability and certainty of Vodafone’s network, particularly in moments when connectivity matters most.”
The campaign will unfold through a series of four ads running throughout 2026 and into 2027. Each execution is designed to showcase a distinct proof point underpinning Vodafone’s proposition of “certainty.”
One execution centres on customer service, highlighting Vodafone’s “Ask Once” initiative, which aims to resolve customer queries efficiently without requiring repeated contact. The creative contrasts this with a relatable domestic scenario, featuring a father repeatedly asking his child to put on her shoes.
Another advert focuses on Vodafone’s global roaming capabilities, including data, illustrating how customers can stay connected across 230 countries, while a separate execution highlights the brand’s retail footprint, showcasing its 78 stores and in-person support through a light-hearted demonstration of a grandparent learning to use emojis.
A fourth element of the campaign draws attention to Vodafone’s network management team, which uses storm and crowd monitoring technologies to maintain service continuity during high-demand or adverse conditions.
Orla Nagle, head of brand at Vodafone Ireland, said the campaign builds on the company’s long-standing focus on quality and trust.
“For a decade, our network has been independently recognised as Best in Test,” she said. “But Vodafone’s role goes beyond network performance. It is about being there when it matters, earning trust over time, and giving people the confidence to rely on us,” she said.
Sam Haynes and John Gibson, group creative directors at Grey London, added that the work positions Vodafone as more than just a network provider.
“Vodafone doesn’t just offer a better network, it offers something far more powerful: certainty,” they said. “Because when it matters most, there’s no room for doubt. These spots capture simple, relatable moments where that certainty makes all the difference.”
Credits
Agency: Grey London
Chief Creative Officer: Helen Rhodes
Chief Strategy Officer: Tarek Sioufi
Chief Executive Officer: Jai Kotecha
Executive Creative Directors: Chris Lapham, Aaron McGurk
Group Creative Directors: Sam Haynes, John Gibson
Creatives: Ben Ecclestone, Egan Cardoso
Head of Production: Maxine Hose
Senior Producer: Tash Bedford
Stills and Social Producer: Eden Hastings
Managing Partner: Ayesha Datoo
Group Business Director: Tamsine Foggin
Account Director: Genevieve Jayasekera
Account Manager: Tim Benson
Strategy Partner: Fiona Keyte
Strategy Director: Ed Hayne
Senior Editor: Blake Dixon
Artworker: Nigel Miller
Artworker: Werner Van Niekerk
Production Company: Somesuch
Founding Partner: Sally Campbell
Founding Partner: Tim Nash
Director: Charlotte Regan
Executive Producer: Daniella Manca
Producer: Tom Gardner
Director of Photography: Christopher Sabogal
Production Designer: Susie Cullen
Production Manager: Patch Wadsworth
Service Production Company: Big Fish
Managing Director / Executive Producer: Dara McClatchie
Line Producer: Glen Collins
Location Manager: Donnacha Brady
1st Assistant Director: Liam Shaw
Costume Designer: Helen Kane
Edit House: Ten Three
Offline Editor: Owen O’Sullivan
Post Producer: Rachel Goodger
Post Production (Online): Time Based Arts
Flame Artist: Jasmine Cooper
Online Producer: Mia Saunders
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Creative Director: Sheldon Gardner
Sound Studio: Runamok
Sound Engineer: Jonny Platt
Audio Producer: Caroline Jemirifo
Music Company: Wake the Town
Music Supervisor: Alfie Franks
Client: Vodafone Ireland
Head of Brand: Orla Nagle
Brand Senior Marketing Manager: Niall Reynolds
Brand Manager: Ciara Kennedy
Brand Manager: Conor Diskin
Brand Manager: Olivia Farrell
Retail Brand Manager: Deborah Moore
Social & Digital Strategist: Lily Tomala
Insights Manager: Leon Browne