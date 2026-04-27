Vodafone Ireland Rolls Out New Brand Campaign Created by Grey London

Grey London, has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for Vodafone Ireland. Called “Not Every Network….”, the new brand campaign aims to reinforce the brand’s position in the Irish market and is running across TV, out-of-home, radio, and social media. It also sits within Vodafone’s global “Together We Can” platform.

According to the mobile operator, “the campaign seeks to shift focus away from price-driven competition by highlighting the reliability and certainty of Vodafone’s network, particularly in moments when connectivity matters most.”

The campaign will unfold through a series of four ads running throughout 2026 and into 2027. Each execution is designed to showcase a distinct proof point underpinning Vodafone’s proposition of “certainty.”

One execution centres on customer service, highlighting Vodafone’s “Ask Once” initiative, which aims to resolve customer queries efficiently without requiring repeated contact. The creative contrasts this with a relatable domestic scenario, featuring a father repeatedly asking his child to put on her shoes.

Another advert focuses on Vodafone’s global roaming capabilities, including data, illustrating how customers can stay connected across 230 countries, while a separate execution highlights the brand’s retail footprint, showcasing its 78 stores and in-person support through a light-hearted demonstration of a grandparent learning to use emojis.

A fourth element of the campaign draws attention to Vodafone’s network management team, which uses storm and crowd monitoring technologies to maintain service continuity during high-demand or adverse conditions.

Orla Nagle, head of brand at Vodafone Ireland, said the campaign builds on the company’s long-standing focus on quality and trust.

“For a decade, our network has been independently recognised as Best in Test,” she said. “But Vodafone’s role goes beyond network performance. It is about being there when it matters, earning trust over time, and giving people the confidence to rely on us,” she said.

Sam Haynes and John Gibson, group creative directors at Grey London, added that the work positions Vodafone as more than just a network provider.

“Vodafone doesn’t just offer a better network, it offers something far more powerful: certainty,” they said. “Because when it matters most, there’s no room for doubt. These spots capture simple, relatable moments where that certainty makes all the difference.”

Credits

Agency: Grey London

Chief Creative Officer: Helen Rhodes

Chief Strategy Officer: Tarek Sioufi

Chief Executive Officer: Jai Kotecha

Executive Creative Directors: Chris Lapham, Aaron McGurk

Group Creative Directors: Sam Haynes, John Gibson

Creatives: Ben Ecclestone, Egan Cardoso

Head of Production: Maxine Hose

Senior Producer: Tash Bedford

Stills and Social Producer: Eden Hastings

Managing Partner: Ayesha Datoo

Group Business Director: Tamsine Foggin

Account Director: Genevieve Jayasekera

Account Manager: Tim Benson

Strategy Partner: Fiona Keyte

Strategy Director: Ed Hayne

Senior Editor: Blake Dixon

Artworker: Nigel Miller

Artworker: Werner Van Niekerk

Production Company: Somesuch

Founding Partner: Sally Campbell

Founding Partner: Tim Nash

Director: Charlotte Regan

Executive Producer: Daniella Manca

Producer: Tom Gardner

Director of Photography: Christopher Sabogal

Production Designer: Susie Cullen

Production Manager: Patch Wadsworth

Service Production Company: Big Fish

Managing Director / Executive Producer: Dara McClatchie

Line Producer: Glen Collins

Location Manager: Donnacha Brady

1st Assistant Director: Liam Shaw

Costume Designer: Helen Kane

Edit House: Ten Three

Offline Editor: Owen O’Sullivan

Post Producer: Rachel Goodger

Post Production (Online): Time Based Arts

Flame Artist: Jasmine Cooper

Online Producer: Mia Saunders

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Creative Director: Sheldon Gardner

Sound Studio: Runamok

Sound Engineer: Jonny Platt

Audio Producer: Caroline Jemirifo

Music Company: Wake the Town

Music Supervisor: Alfie Franks

Client: Vodafone Ireland

Head of Brand: Orla Nagle

Brand Senior Marketing Manager: Niall Reynolds

Brand Manager: Ciara Kennedy

Brand Manager: Conor Diskin

Brand Manager: Olivia Farrell

Retail Brand Manager: Deborah Moore

Social & Digital Strategist: Lily Tomala

Insights Manager: Leon Browne