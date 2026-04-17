War in the Middle East Dents Consumer Confidence According to Ipsos B&A Barometer

The USA and Israel’s war on Iran and Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon, has knocked consumer confidence according to the latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer which was conducted between March 10 and March 20 2026.

This latest survey took place against the backdrop of the Iranian war erupting on the 28th February, and the findings reflect public anxiety of what this will mean for the Irish economy. All metrics have suffered a downturn.

Overall consumer confidence has seen a sharp decline in March, with a net rating of -58 (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat). This compares with -45 in February, and signals nearly a year-long low (when the Trump Tariffs were mooted last April, sentiment sank to -61).

69% believe that the country will be worse off in the year ahead (up 10 points), while just one in ten (11%) expect the country’s economy to improve.

Relatively speaking, Dubliners continue to be most upbeat. As seen previously, confidence is lowest among Females and those over the age of 35. Interestingly, the gap between ABC1s and C2DEs has narrowed noticeably; both cohorts are quite similar in their levels of pessimism.

Those households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living now stands at 62%. As seen previous, there is a consistent propotion of the population who are struggling to manage with rising prices – around one in five. As the implications of rising oil prices seep through the supply chain, there is a strong likelihood that figure will rise.

Close to half (46%) expect their net income to decline in the next 12 months; an increase for five points since February with just over one in five being positive about the year ahead.

In total, one in two (51%) of the population think they will spend less over the year ahead, with just one in seven (15%) planning to spend more.

This is reflected in saving intentions – 53% plan to save less, up six points vs February, with just 20% planning to boost their savings over the next 12 months.

With anxiety at what lies ahead being keenly felt by the population, it is not surprising that the proportion of householders who feel that their net asset wealth will increase over the next year has slipped – Sentiment toward asset growth over the next 12 months, while still positive, has fallen ten points, and now stands at +6.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,010 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

READ AND DOWNLOAD the full Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence report: https://www.ipsosbanda.ie/ipsos-ba-consumer-confidence-march-2026/