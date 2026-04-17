Newstalk Launches Second Changemaker Business Awards

Newstalk has announced the return of its annual Changemaker Business Awards, in association with FBD Insurance, which highlight and showcase organisations that are redefining how businesses achieve sustainable growth.

Now in its second year, the awards programme—supported by Skillnet Ireland, Repak and SSE Airtricity—recognises companies across Ireland that are “driving innovation, sustainability and meaningful change within their sectors.”

The 2026 awards were officially launched this week at the RDS in Dublin, where Newstalk presenters Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman, hosts of The Hard Shoulder, unveiled this year’s shortlist of nominees.

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 20, at a lunchtime event in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Categories include The FBD Local Business Award, Innovative Technology, Sustainable Workplace, ESG Strategy, Procurement Process, Marketing Initiative, Inclusive Workplace, Workplace Wellbeing and Customer Experience.

Chris Doyle, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said the awards build on the success of last year’s inaugural event.

“The return of the Newstalk Changemaker Business Awards is a significant moment following such a successful inaugural year in 2025. We’re committed to elevating the voices of businesses driving real innovation and impact across Ireland. We’re proud to recognise and amplify the achievements and stories of these businesses on a national stage,” he said.

Eric Moylan, managing editor of Newstalk, added that the breadth of this year’s shortlist reflects the strength of innovation across Irish business.

“A big congratulations to all the shortlisted companies. It’s great to see the wide array of sectors and business sizes covered and witness the level of innovation and market-leading work ongoing right across the country. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Mansion House on May 20th after a fantastic first event last year. It’s sure to be another brilliant afternoon celebrating the very best Changemakers Ireland has to offer,” he said.

Patricia O’Halloran of FBD Insurance said the shortlisted businesses demonstrate the resilience and impact of Irish enterprise.

“The businesses shortlisted this year are a powerful reflection of the courage and generosity that continue to shape Irish enterprise and strengthen communities across the country. FBD is especially proud to support its own category award, The FBD Local Business Award, for the second year running, recognising local businesses whose impact is deeply felt, even without big budgets or national spotlights,” she said.

The awards will be promoted across Newstalk’s on-air and digital platforms, providing visibility for shortlisted organisations among business leaders and consumers.

Among the nominees, The Home Reset, Barrow Brew and The Red Shed Organic Farm & Nursery are shortlisted for The FBD Local Business Award, while Bord Gáis Energy and HPE Financial Services feature in the Innovative Technology category.

Other shortlisted organisations include Dublin Port, Allianz, Guaranteed Irish, Workhuman, Irish Hospice Foundation and Mobility Mojo, reflecting a diverse mix of sectors and business sizes.

The Newstalk Changemaker Business Awards 2026 will be hosted by Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman.

Further information is available at www.newstalkchangemaker.com.

The full shortlist is below:

FBD Local Business Award

The Home Reset

Cormac Tagging

Barrow Brew

Magic Moon Soother

Fussy Food Plates

The Home Share

Killeedy Preschool Committee

The Red Shed Organic Farm & Nursery

Yellow Bird Bakes

Fused by Fiona

Sunset Vets

Absolute Nutrition

Innovative Technology – sponsored by Skillnet Ireland

PostitLocal

Bord Gáis Energy

HPE Financial Services

WhatsExposed

Lynott Jewellery

Sun Arc Solar

Sustainable Workplace – sponsored by SSE Airtricity

Swords Pavilions

Harley & Marley

Anaula

Neatly Home Organisation

GreenAer

Mobility Mojo

ESG Strategy – sponsored by Repak

Dublin Port

Employability Limerick

Mobility Mojo

Chupi

Green Bubble

Coral Leisure

Procurement Process

Workhuman

Kilkenny Design

Circular Food Co

BidReview.ai

SERI (Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland)

Sun Arc Solar

Marketing Initiative

Nude Wine Co

Allianz

Dublin Port

Eurospar

Guaranteed Irish

Human Collective

Inclusive Workplace

Aura Holohan Group

Coolmine Theraputic Community

Irish Hospice Foundation

Allianz

Employability Limerick

Airfield Estate

The Leading Place

WorkEqual

Workplace Wellbeing

Empthrive

The Leading Place

Codex Office Solutions

BWG

Irish Hospice Foundation

Carr Communications

Customer Experience

The Home Share

The Elephant in the Room

Furey Smyth Group

Neatly Home Organisation

Loanitt

Ballea Castle

WorkEqual

Homebot Ireland