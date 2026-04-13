RTÉ Radio 1 Rolls Out a New Musical Identity

Following the launch of its new schedule in 2025, RTÉ Radio 1 has launched a new musical identity for the station and all its programming.

According to RTÉ, the new musical makeover is “designed to further strengthen its appeal to audiences and maintain the station as Ireland’s first choice for radio.”

The new suite of signature tunes runs across the entire RTÉ Radio 1 schedule, with new themes for news bulletins and continuity, as well as updates for weather, sport, traffic and travel.

Key elements of the new themes, including all brass, strings and other elements, were performed and recorded by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.