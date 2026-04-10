Orchard Thieves Turns to Creator Networks for Inspiration and Brand Collaboration

The Heinken-owned cider brand Orchard Thieves has announced the launch of the Orchard Thieves Creator Marketplace to support emerging Irish creators through what the brand has called the ‘Foxpack’ – a creator platform built to explore a more culturally driven approach to brand collaboration.

Developed in partnership with THINKHOUSE and powered by the agency’s creator marketing capability, The Love Network, the Foxpack marks a shift away from traditional creator campaigns towards a scalable, structured and culturally embedded model of collaboration.

The Foxpack builds on Orchard Thieves’ Be More Fox brand platform – celebrating instinctive creativity, cultural awareness and the ability to spot the moments others miss. The Foxpack invites creators who embody this mindset: culturally sharp, creatively bold and plugged into the social moments shaping culture.

From pre-drinks and house parties to festivals, the Foxpack will engage emerging Irish creators with paid opportunities, skill development, guidance on content production and brand partnerships. Moving beyond traditional influencer marketing, rather than working with the “same faces in the same ways”, Orchard Thieves is building what it describes as a living community of emerging creators known as the Foxpack.

For Orchard Thieves, “the ambition is cultural relevance over superficial reach, prioritising authentic storytelling, real communities and creator relationships over polished ad-replication.” Research from System1 shows that creator-led content consistently outperforms traditional brand advertising in driving attention and emotional engagement.

Jim Geraghty, Marketing Manager at Orchard Thieves Cider said: “As the #1 GenZ cider brand, Orchard Thieves has always been a brand rooted in social culture and real shared moments. With the Foxpack, we’re investing in authentic partnerships with emerging creators who shape culture, not just follow trends. It’s about supporting new talent while building a more disruptive, future-focused approach to creator marketing.”

Dave Byrne, Head of Creative at THINKHOUSE added: “Orchard Thieves has always been a future focused brand, working with up and coming creators to deliver campaigns that really land with audiences. The Foxpack now gives us the chance to discover the next generation of creators and work with them to make content that connects with cider fans all over Ireland.”

He adds that The Foxpack has been designed as a scalable community enabling Orchard Thieves to collaborate with a diverse creator pool throughout the year. The launch will be supported by two hero brand ambassador creators, alongside a broader recruitment phase inviting emerging Irish talent to apply via a dedicated microsite.

By expanding its creator network, Orchard Thieves is exploring new ways brands in Ireland can collaborate with the next generation of creative talent. Find out how to join The Foxpack today, visit: https://www. orchardthievescider.ie/join- the-foxpack