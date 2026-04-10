IAB Ireland Webinar on the Impact of AI in Digital Advertising

IAB Ireland’s AI Working Group is hosting a webinar on Thursday April 23 and a panel of experts will explore how artificial intelligence is impacting efficiency and creativity in digital advertising, alongside best practices for governance and responsible use.
The session will provide a comprehensive look at how AI is being applied in real-world scenarios, alongside practical insights, emerging best practices, and key considerations for the future.
Webinar Agenda:
AI + Efficiency
Angela Antoniou, Business Operations Lead, Kinesso
Rory O’Flaherty, Client Partner, Jellyfish
AI + Governance / Responsible Use
Ian Campbell, Digital Board Director, Zenith (part of Core)
Christian McAlinden, Programmatic Director, dentsu
AI + Creativity
Sarah-Jane Lowes, Head of Social & Digital, Droga5
This webinar is an essential opportunity for anyone seeking to better understand the evolving role of AI in digital advertising.
Register to watch the webinar live here.