IAB Ireland Webinar on the Impact of AI in Digital Advertising

IAB Ireland’s AI Working Group is hosting a webinar on Thursday April 23 and a panel of experts will explore how artificial intelligence is impacting efficiency and creativity in digital advertising, alongside best practices for governance and responsible use.

The session will provide a comprehensive look at how AI is being applied in real-world scenarios, alongside practical insights, emerging best practices, and key considerations for the future.

Webinar Agenda:

AI + Efficiency

Angela Antoniou, Business Operations Lead, Kinesso

Rory O’Flaherty, Client Partner, Jellyfish

AI + Governance / Responsible Use

Ian Campbell, Digital Board Director, Zenith (part of Core)

Christian McAlinden, Programmatic Director, dentsu

AI + Creativity

Sarah-Jane Lowes, Head of Social & Digital, Droga5

This webinar is an essential opportunity for anyone seeking to better understand the evolving role of AI in digital advertising.

Register to watch the webinar live here.