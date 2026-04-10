Home Events IAB Ireland Webinar on the Impact of AI in Digital Advertising

IAB Ireland Webinar on the Impact of AI in Digital Advertising

IAB Ireland’s AI Working Group is hosting a webinar on Thursday April 23 and a panel of experts will explore how artificial intelligence is impacting efficiency and creativity in digital advertising, alongside best practices for governance and responsible use.

The session will provide a comprehensive look at how AI is being applied in real-world scenarios, alongside practical insights, emerging best practices, and key considerations for the future.

Webinar Agenda:

AI + Efficiency

Angela Antoniou, Business Operations Lead, Kinesso

Rory O’Flaherty, Client Partner, Jellyfish

AI + Governance / Responsible Use

Ian Campbell, Digital Board Director, Zenith (part of Core)

Christian McAlinden, Programmatic Director, dentsu

AI + Creativity

Sarah-Jane Lowes, Head of Social & Digital, Droga5

This webinar is an essential opportunity for anyone seeking to better understand the evolving role of AI in digital advertising.

Register to watch the webinar live here.

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