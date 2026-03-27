Ardmore Launches New Paid Placement Opportunities to Boost Industry Talent Pool

The Belfast-headquarered integrated communications agency Ardmore Group has launched a new paid placement programme aimed at attracting a more diverse range of talent into the industry.

The initiative, called IGNITE, will offer eight placements running from July 2026 to July 2027 across multiple disciplines, including creative, media, strategy, public relations and performance marketing.

The programme is designed to lower traditional barriers to entry, with applicants not required to hold specific qualifications. Instead, the company said it is seeking candidates who demonstrate “energy, curiosity and initiative.”

“IGNITE forms part of Ardmore Group’s wider commitment to building a more inclusive talent ecosystem and investing in the long-term future of the communications industry,” says managing director.

She said that placements will be available across key areas of the business, including brand experience, content and social, e-commerce, client services and government affairs. Roles will be primarily based in Holywood, Co. Down, depending on the team.

The group said the programme will focus on continuous professional development, supporting participants in building skills and progressing their careers within the industry.

Headquartered outside Belfast, Ardmore Group comprises advertising agency Ardmore, LK Communications, BFG Digital and Confluence Consulting. The business employs around 70 people and operates offices in London, Manchester and Dublin.

The company is also a partner and shareholder in Worldwide Partners Inc, giving it access to global consumer insights to inform campaign development.

Applications for the IGNITE programme close on April 24.