Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions 2026 is Published

Iapi has announced the shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition.
The competition began in February with competitors receiving a live briefing from Emma Sharkey, CSO, Droga5 Dublin who developed each category brief for this year’s client, Media Literacy Ireland. Competitors had 48 hours to submit their entries. This year’s competition is sponsored by Smurfit Westrock
Judging is already underway and the overall winners will represent Ireland at the Cannes Festival of Creativity in June.
The shortlisted teams are:
DESIGN
Jamie Craig & Lara Fagherazzi – Core Creative
Amanda Reimann & María Morán – Droga5 Dublin / Accenture Song
Conor Leech & Tom Davis – Publicis Dublin
DIGITAL
Laura Weldon & Renée Mackey – Zenith, part of Core
Jude Quilty & Harry Hughes – The Public House
Emily Wilson & Rhea Chhaya – Omnicom Media Group
FILM
Júlia Gasparotto & Paula Roldán – Thinkhouse
Shaunté Fooy & Eva Kelly – Forsman & Bodenfors
Niamh Aremband & Ciara Murphy – Droga5 Dublin
MEDIA
Anna McGinn & Ellie Hynes – Starcom, part of Core
Lana O’Kiersey & Dillon Dsouza – Core Performance – Precision / Search
Daksha Pugalia & Giang Nguyen – OMD Ireland
Maria Odukoya & Eszter Nagy – Accenture Song
PR
Sinead Clarke & Kelly Oglesby – Edelman
Eve McSweeney & Ciara Farrell – Harris PR
Mary O’Connor & Ella Boyle – Legacy Communications
Hannah Murphy & Kate Dempsey – TBWA\Ireland
Jess Murphy & Jessie Newman – Boys + Girls
Caitlín Ní Rabhartaigh & Eleanor Baldwin – Accenture Song / Connelly Partners
YOUNG MARKETERS
Hannah McNulty & Lauren Condon – Allianz Ireland
Vitalia Ciobanu & Olivia Goode – Allianz Ireland
Fardosa Flanagan & Darragh Spain – 123.ie
The shortlisted teams will present their entries to the judging panel today. From these presentations, winning teams will go forward to compete internationally at the Young Lions Competition held in Cannes, France in June.