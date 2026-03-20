Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions 2026 is Published

Iapi has announced the shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition.

The competition began in February with competitors receiving a live briefing from Emma Sharkey, CSO, Droga5 Dublin who developed each category brief for this year’s client, Media Literacy Ireland. Competitors had 48 hours to submit their entries. This year’s competition is sponsored by Smurfit Westrock

Judging is already underway and the overall winners will represent Ireland at the Cannes Festival of Creativity in June.

The shortlisted teams are:

DESIGN

Jamie Craig & Lara Fagherazzi – Core Creative

Amanda Reimann & María Morán – Droga5 Dublin / Accenture Song

Conor Leech & Tom Davis – Publicis Dublin

DIGITAL

Laura Weldon & Renée Mackey – Zenith, part of Core

Jude Quilty & Harry Hughes – The Public House

Emily Wilson & Rhea Chhaya – Omnicom Media Group

FILM

Júlia Gasparotto & Paula Roldán – Thinkhouse

Shaunté Fooy & Eva Kelly – Forsman & Bodenfors

Niamh Aremband & Ciara Murphy – Droga5 Dublin

MEDIA

Anna McGinn & Ellie Hynes – Starcom, part of Core

Lana O’Kiersey & Dillon Dsouza – Core Performance – Precision / Search

Daksha Pugalia & Giang Nguyen – OMD Ireland

Maria Odukoya & Eszter Nagy – Accenture Song

PR

Sinead Clarke & Kelly Oglesby – Edelman

Eve McSweeney & Ciara Farrell – Harris PR

Mary O’Connor & Ella Boyle – Legacy Communications

PRINT

Hannah Murphy & Kate Dempsey – TBWA\Ireland

Jess Murphy & Jessie Newman – Boys + Girls

Caitlín Ní Rabhartaigh & Eleanor Baldwin – Accenture Song / Connelly Partners

YOUNG MARKETERS

Hannah McNulty & Lauren Condon – Allianz Ireland

Vitalia Ciobanu & Olivia Goode – Allianz Ireland

Fardosa Flanagan & Darragh Spain – 123.ie

The shortlisted teams will present their entries to the judging panel today. From these presentations, winning teams will go forward to compete internationally at the Young Lions Competition held in Cannes, France in June.