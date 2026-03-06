A Nation on the Move: Transport Growth Amplifies OOH Impact



Colum Harmon, Marketing Director, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

In a surge that signals a nation on the move, Ireland’s public transport network shattered records in 2025, as passenger numbers soared 6% to an unprecedented 363.5 million journeys. According to the National Transport Authority, this increase of more than 20 million journeys on the TFI network indicates ‘a continuing shift towards sustainable travel and demonstrates how investment in the network is directly supporting communities nationwide.’

The recently released 2025 figures also show an overall increase of 17% on 2023’s equivalent numbers. OOH advertising plays a significant role in supporting Ireland’s public transport network, generating revenue that helps fund its operation and future development. At the same time, OOH advertisers are reaping the rewards of consistently growing passenger numbers across these services.

In 2025, Dublin Bus carried a remarkable 167 million passengers, a 5% increase on 2024 and accounting for almost half of all public transport journeys nationwide. The year also marked major progress for bus services, with two new phases of BusConnects introducing 24‑hour routes, expanded connections, and improved coverage across the Greater Dublin Area. Other operators, including Go‑Ahead and Bus Éireann, added a combined 87 million journeys, up 9% year on year.

Luas delivered 55 million passenger trips – matching the performance of the rail network. Both modes continued to grow, with Luas up 2% and rail up 8%. It was a record‑breaking year for Iarnród Éireann, as demand for intercity, commuter and regional rail services continued its strong upward trajectory.

Across the network, the 2025 results demonstrate not just growth in numbers, but a shift in the way people choose to travel. More frequent services, new town routes, and better rural connectivity mean that public transport is becoming a more convenient, reliable and sustainable choice for passengers, and according to Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien “The Government remains committed to expanding and improving the Transport for Ireland network, ensuring that public transport is an affordable, reliable and attractive option for all, whether in our cities, towns or rural communities.”

So, encouraging signs for the future also but what does this surge in public transport use mean for OOH advertisers? In short – opportunity. Transport‑based OOH delivers a powerful combination of scale, visibility, and engagement, driven by:

High Reach & Mass Visibility – Vehicles and transport hubs attract huge daily footfall, exposing ads to commuters, tourists, shoppers, and city traffic far beyond the confines of the network itself.

Extended Dwell Time – Platforms, queues, shelters and on‑board environments create natural moments of pause, giving brands more time to land their message.

Urban and Regional Coverage – From city centres to smaller towns, transport formats provide a widespread presence across diverse communities.

Mobile Impact – Moving formats capture attention as they travel through busy streets and neighbourhoods.

Creative Freedom – Large canvases, high‑impact placements, dynamic formats and playful executions make transport advertising a standout brand stage.

A Broad, Diverse Audience – Public transport reflects the population at large, delivering reach across demographics, lifestyles and regions. It’s important that we also think beyond the vehicle or the transport hub itself. Mobility in general serves OOH advertisers well. Bus Shelters, Digital Bridges, and Roadside Billboards, among many other formats, are served by passing vehicles, both private and public.

Of course, mobility also encompasses walking and cycling and this week the NTA also released details of The Walking and Cycling Index, an extensive assessment of these mobility modes across the country. The survey highlights the levels of walking, wheeling and cycling participation in all the metropolitan areas in the state, with the figures, once again, showing how hundreds of thousands of people are making every day journeys in a healthier, more sustainable way. The number of adult residents walking or wheeling at least five times a week ranges from 70% in the Dublin metropolitan area to 45% in the Waterford metropolitan area. Those who cycle at least once a week ranges from 25% in Dublin to 12% in Waterford.

Every day, up to 510,000 non-leisure return walking, wheeling and cycling trips are made daily in the Dublin area by residents who could have used a car. 12% of adult residents in the Dublin area cycle at least 5 or more days a week, up from 8% in 2023.

Late last year, dublinbikes reported that more than 40 million journeys had been taken using the scheme since its launch. The hugely successful scheme is supported by OOH advertising revenue to Dublin City Council, and managed by OOH media owner JCDecaux.

Ultimately, Ireland’s record‑breaking public transport performance in 2025 reflects more than rising passenger volumes – it signals a broader transformation in national mobility. As investment continues to deliver better‑connected, and more sustainable services, public transport is cementing its role at the heart of everyday life. For OOH advertisers, this landscape presents a powerful and growing platform – one that offers reach, engaged audiences, creative opportunity, and the added benefit of supporting the very network that carries their message. With mobility on the rise and infrastructure expanding, the outlook for transport‑based OOH – and the wider OOH ecosystem it fuels – has never been more promising. Roll on MetroLink!