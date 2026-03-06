IAPI Appoints Niall Carty as Director of Public Affairs

As it embarks on its new three-year strategy, Iapi has appointed Niall Carty as director of public affairs.

This is a newly created role within Iapi and he will lead on policy, regulation, and public affairs through engagement with key external stakeholders as well as delivering information and advisory services to members.

Carty joins from Coimisiún na Meán where he was responsible for regulations relating to commercial communications for broadcasters, video-on-demand providers and online platforms established in Ireland. He brings over 15 years’ experience to Iapi having worked with the European Parliament, Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Paris, and Geneva.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Niall Carty as Director of Public Affairs at Iapi,” said Siobhan Masterson, CEO of Iapi.

“This appointment signals our strong intention to externalise our member representation, enhance the reputation of our industry to those who shape our operating environment and deliver professional advisory services to our membership. Niall’s knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to Iapi members and the executive team.”