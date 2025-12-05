The Irish Experiential Agency Behind the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in Washington D.C

With Irish eyes focused on the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington this week, behind the scenes the Dublin-headquartered experiential agency Catapult has played a key role in making the draw happen.

The agency has been supporting FIFA with the World Cup 2026 Draw event in Washington D.C, in what is the final set piece before the largest sporting event on Earth next year in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Catapult is working with FIFA as part of a multi-year collaboration following the agency’s successful delivery of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 brand launch in Los Angeles, a global live show that was broadcast by 26 international networks.

In 2024, the agency secured a creative consultancy contract with FIFA and is now an ongoing creative and production partner through to the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 across the three host countries.

Catapult’s global operations are directed from its Dublin headquarters, where a multidisciplinary team across strategy, creative, design, technology and production drive the vision and innovation behind the agency’s international projects.“We’re very proud to be trusted by FIFA at such an extraordinary moment of the World Cup 2026. What’s most meaningful to us is that our work delivers on the world’s most ambitious stages,” says Des O’Leary, managing director, Catapult.

“From Los Angeles to Washington, D.C and across North America, we’re proud to be placing Irish talent and Catapult at the centre of global cultural moments. Operating at the world’s biggest events gives us the talent, processes, and insights to help local clients deliver experiences that truly compete on a global level. We bring the same rigour, creativity, and care to audiences of all sizes for our local clients like Diageo, Mastercard, Tryka and Amazon,” he said.

The agency operates from Dublin, New York, Los Angeles and London, and has recently expanded into Qatar and Riyadh building on major delivery roles including fan experience across all eight stadia at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.