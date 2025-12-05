IAB Ireland Publishes Retail Media Report for the Irish Market

With retail media now the fastest-growing media channel globally, IAB Ireland has published its first dedicated Retail Media Report.

Authored by Colin Lewis, founder of Retail Media Works, the report offers a comprehensive and international perspective on the rapidly growing retail media sector and it was launched at the recent IAB Connect event which was held in Dublin.

A number of Irish media professionals also contributed to the publication including David Macken, head of digital, data and technology, WPP Media; David Mulligan, head of programmatic, Core; Harry Eustace, media Mnager, Diageo Ireland; John Urch, head of clients, dentsu Ireland; Sinead Browne, head of Elevate, Musgrave Group and Sylvia Cawley, head of country, Tesco Media.

According Maeve O’Meara, IAB Ireland, “This practical report offers a clear, actionable view of the Retail Media landscape, highlighting the ecosystem, formats, measurement approaches, and key players, while pinpointing the unique opportunities within the Irish market. We are very grateful to Colin Lewis of Retail Media Works, and to the contributors to this report for their expertise and insights. Its findings will help shape the agenda of IAB Ireland’s Retail Media Council as we work to support and accelerate this fast-expanding digital advertising opportunity.”

Colin Lewis, Retail Media Works, and author of the “Retail Media Revolution” report, points out that “retail media in Ireland is currently in its infancy. This presents a unique opportunity to learn from the evolution of other markets and build a retail media industry that is specifically designed for the realities of the Irish market. The research for this project and my work with retail media networks and brands around the world has left me in no doubt that Irish retailers, advertisers, and agencies possess the agility and innovation required to capitalise on the world’s fastest-growing advertising channel.”

IAB Ireland also said that Insights from the report will guide the agenda for IAB Ireland’s Retail Media Council as it works to “support and advance this exciting and fast-expanding digital advertising opportunity.”

The report is now available for download HERE.