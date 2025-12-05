Boots Sprinkles Festive Fairytale Magic With OOH Campaign

With just three weeks to go until Christmas, Boots is sprinkling a little magic across Dublin with an OOH campaign aimed at wooing shoppers during the busiest retail period of the year.

Working with OOH agency Posterplan, media agency WPP Media, the brand has taken inspiration from its own TV ad and brought iconic characters such as Puss in Boots and Cinderella into the real world.

“Running for four weeks during the busiest shopping season, the campaign reinforces Boots’ position as a go-to destination for Christmas, keeping the brand top-of-mind during peak shopping moments. But beyond this, Boots has built on the magical theme, weaving storybook elements into everyday spaces,” says Posterplan.

At Jervis Shopping Centre, lift doors have been transformed into portals, inviting shoppers to step into the story. In Dundrum Town Centre, a trail of Puss in Boots pawprints’ are cleverly leading shoppers through the pedestrian entryway straight to the Boots store.

According to Linda Nolan, Boots Ireland: “Christmas is all about bringing joy, magic and by extending the enchanting narrative of our TV ad into everyday spaces, we’re not only reminding shoppers that Boots is the ultimate destination for thoughtful gifts and festive essentials, but also creating memorable moments that make the Christmas shopping experience truly special”.

JoJo Cox, group business director at Posterplan added: “Christmas is all about creating magic in everyday moments. Boots have embraced the full potential of OOH, blending scale and creativity to bring that feeling to life in a way shoppers can experience firsthand.”

Suzanne Gray at WPP Media said “This campaign is a fantastic demonstration of how strategic media planning, combined with truly imaginative creative, can bring a brand’s narrative to life in the real world. Our objective was to ensure Boots was top-of-mind and deeply embedded in the consumer journey during this pivotal Christmas period, and by transforming key urban touchpoints, we’ve created an OOH experience that is both impactful and guides shoppers directly to the magic of Boots.”