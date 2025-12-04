Alone Launches Heart-Warming Campaign from Bonfire

Bonfire has launched a new TV campaign to raise awareness for the charity ALONE.

The heart-warming film is based on a simple insight: you may live alone, but you are not alone.

The TVC features real-life people, including an ALONE volunteer, a service user and a staff member. In addition to highlighting the services ALONE offers, the campaign aims to clearly differentiate itself from commercial operators in the sector. ALONE, as a not-for-profit, has an army of volunteers and staff, all over Ireland, and they’re motivated by one thing only, which is helping older people to age at home.

Seán Hynes, founder and creative director at Bonfire, said: “Keep it real, was our mantra from the outset, and we landed on our feet with the inspiring people who gave up their time to feature in this film. What a joy this was to work on.”

The thought-provoking and emotional campaign will run on TV in the run-up to Christmas

Credits:

Agency: Bonfire

Creative Director: Seán Hynes

Production Company: Roamer

Director: Leo Hynes

DOP: Ben Condell

Sound: Tony Crosse