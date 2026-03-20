Boys+Girls Create Accidental Masterpieces with New Colourtrend TV Campaign

Colourtrend, one of Ireland’s leading paint brands, has launched the next iteration of its platform “For the Life You Create” with a series of short TVCs that bring the Life Swatches campaign from the streets to the screen.
Created by Boys and Girls, the campaign features three new TV spots that show the personal stories behind the colours we decorate with.
Each film follows a universal domestic moment, quietly observed, gently narrated, before landing on a single painted swatch and the life it represents. A couple negotiating their first colour together. A teenager painting over pink for something darker. A toddler’s crayon marks prompting an impromptu redecoration. Small, sometimes messy moments that show the marks we leave on our walls are never just about colour, and say a lot more about the personal reasons why we choose colours.
According to art director Conor Marron: “From the start, we wanted this campaign to feel grounded and true to life. When you choose to tell a story in a single take, every detail matters more, from the set dressing to the way someone drops a bag at the door. We spent a lot of time thinking about who these people were, how they lived, and what each colour meant in the context of their lives. That level of care and craft helped us create homes and moments that feel authentic, and show that every swatch has a story behind it.”
“The campaign shows how simple it can seem when the elements that make a great campaign come together, a sharp strategic insight, a simple emotive idea, a collaborative client and, in our sister agency Circle, a great production partner,” added Boys and Girls group chief creative officer Rory Hamilton.
Speaking about extending the brand platform to TV, CEO of General Paints Group David Brennan said, “Every Colourtrend colour starts with a reason. Someone moving in together, a child growing up, a wall that needs rescuing. These films capture those moments beautifully. As a family-owned Irish brand, being part of the choices people make in their homes is a journey we are very proud to be part of and is a source of inspiration to our innovation and sustainability teams.”
The TV campaign sits alongside the existing nationwide out-of-home exhibition, which transformed bus shelters, six sheets and landmark sites into a public gallery of Life Swatches artwork. Together, the two channels build a brand world in which every tester swatch is treated as a piece of art with a story worth telling.
Credits
Client: General Paints/Colourtrend
CEO: David Brennan
Head of Marketing: Kerry Ryan
Chairperson: Rachel O’Connor
Marketing Manager: Jenny Fallon
Brand Executive: Elaine Quayle
Agency: Boys+Girls
Founder and Chief Creative Officer: Rory Hamilton
Creative Director: Dean Ryan
Art Director: Conor Marron
Senior Copywriter: Michael Whelan
Senior Copywriter: Niamh Ryan
Executive Strategy Director: Tara Finnegan
Executive Relationship Director: Caroline Keogh
Senior Account Manager: Sinead Higgins
Account Executive: Emma Mac Namee
Head of Design: Colm Coonagh
Designer: Ruby Valdez
Finished Artist: Simon Ross
Retoucher: Brian Mc Donnell
Producer: Sinead Farrelly
Production Assistant: Ben White
Production: Circle Content
Managing Director: Alan McQuaid
Director: Ciarán Dooley
Editor: Conor Farrelly
Producer: Alan Keegan
Motion Design & VFX: Robin Winchester
Director of Photography: Burschi Wojner
Production Designer: Rebekah Bustos
Stylist: Mairin Ni Bheachain
Hair & Make Up: Orla Cashel
Sound Recordist: Matt Thompson
Colourist: Leandro Arouca (Raygun)
Sound Design and Mix: Will Farrell (Blast)
Media: WPP Media