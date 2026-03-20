Boys+Girls Create Accidental Masterpieces with New Colourtrend TV Campaign

Colourtrend, one of Ireland’s leading paint brands, has launched the next iteration of its platform “For the Life You Create” with a series of short TVCs that bring the Life Swatches campaign from the streets to the screen.

Created by Boys and Girls, the campaign features three new TV spots that show the personal stories behind the colours we decorate with.

Each film follows a universal domestic moment, quietly observed, gently narrated, before landing on a single painted swatch and the life it represents. A couple negotiating their first colour together. A teenager painting over pink for something darker. A toddler’s crayon marks prompting an impromptu redecoration. Small, sometimes messy moments that show the marks we leave on our walls are never just about colour, and say a lot more about the personal reasons why we choose colours.

According to art director Conor Marron: “From the start, we wanted this campaign to feel grounded and true to life. When you choose to tell a story in a single take, every detail matters more, from the set dressing to the way someone drops a bag at the door. We spent a lot of time thinking about who these people were, how they lived, and what each colour meant in the context of their lives. That level of care and craft helped us create homes and moments that feel authentic, and show that every swatch has a story behind it.”

“The campaign shows how simple it can seem when the elements that make a great campaign come together, a sharp strategic insight, a simple emotive idea, a collaborative client and, in our sister agency Circle, a great production partner,” added Boys and Girls group chief creative officer Rory Hamilton.

Speaking about extending the brand platform to TV, CEO of General Paints Group David Brennan said, “Every Colourtrend colour starts with a reason. Someone moving in together, a child growing up, a wall that needs rescuing. These films capture those moments beautifully. As a family-owned Irish brand, being part of the choices people make in their homes is a journey we are very proud to be part of and is a source of inspiration to our innovation and sustainability teams.”

The TV campaign sits alongside the existing nationwide out-of-home exhibition, which transformed bus shelters, six sheets and landmark sites into a public gallery of Life Swatches artwork. Together, the two channels build a brand world in which every tester swatch is treated as a piece of art with a story worth telling.

Credits

Client: General Paints/Colourtrend

CEO: David Brennan

Head of Marketing: Kerry Ryan

Chairperson: Rachel O’Connor

Marketing Manager: Jenny Fallon

Brand Executive: Elaine Quayle

Agency: Boys+Girls

Founder and Chief Creative Officer: Rory Hamilton

Creative Director: Dean Ryan

Art Director: Conor Marron

Senior Copywriter: Michael Whelan

Senior Copywriter: Niamh Ryan

Executive Strategy Director: Tara Finnegan

Executive Relationship Director: Caroline Keogh

Senior Account Manager: Sinead Higgins

Account Executive: Emma Mac Namee

Head of Design: Colm Coonagh

Designer: Ruby Valdez

Finished Artist: Simon Ross

Retoucher: Brian Mc Donnell

Producer: Sinead Farrelly

Production Assistant: Ben White

Production: Circle Content

Managing Director: Alan McQuaid

Director: Ciarán Dooley

Editor: Conor Farrelly

Producer: Alan Keegan

Motion Design & VFX: Robin Winchester

Director of Photography: Burschi Wojner

Production Designer: Rebekah Bustos

Stylist: Mairin Ni Bheachain

Hair & Make Up: Orla Cashel

Sound Recordist: Matt Thompson

Colourist: Leandro Arouca (Raygun)

Sound Design and Mix: Will Farrell (Blast)

Media: WPP Media