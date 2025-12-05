Goosebump Appoints New Executive Creative Director

Robert Boyle has been appointed as executive creative director with goosebump.

A well-known figure within the creative advertising industry Boyle brings has over 20 years’ experience, having worked with a number of agencies including Bloom, Chemistry, Folk, Rothco, BBDO Dublin and more recently, TBWA\Ireland.

Boyle’s appointment comes four months after the departure of Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill as creative partners who jumped ship to join Pluto in August.

According to the agency, “his work spans art direction and conceptual strategy, with standout campaigns including Lidl’s ‘Trolleycam,’ ‘The Mortgage People’ from EBS and Dublin Simon’s ‘Unfair City’ which delivered both creative recognition and proven effectiveness reflected in multiple Effie Awards.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about teaming up with goosebump,” Boyle said. “From the initial chats with Sarah, Bríona and Peter to the immediate pitch success and into a landscape of ever-changing media, creativity and tech, we found immediate common ground. This is a moment of change for everyone in the industry and a real opportunity for goosebump to carve out what we think the future looks like across all media.”

According to creative director Peter Queally, Boyle’s arrival marks an important step in the agency’s creative evolution.

“Robert is a great fit. He brings extraordinary craft, ambition and real leadership,” Queally said. “With the Johnston, Mooney and O’Brien pitch win announced just before he started, and the Bord Bia win since, Robert is hitting the ground running in a team with real momentum and an eagerness for success,” he said.

“The only way to deliver truly best-in-class, through-the-line campaigns is by having exceptional talent in all the key areas- and ensuring they work seamlessly together,” added Sarah Love, managing director of goosebump.

“The creative heartbeat of goosebump already comes from the partnership between Bríona McArdle as head of strategy, Jade McClafferty as head of social and now, with the addition of Robert as executive creative director, we are very excited for what’s to come.”