Javelin Wins Media & Planning Account for Chemist Warehouse

Javelin has picked up the media buying and planning acount for Chemist Warehouse as the Australian pharmacy chain pursues expansion plans in Ireland.

The Dublin-based independent agency will handle all media planning and buying for Chemist Warehouse, which operates more than 580 stores in Australia and New Zealand and currently has 16 locations across Ireland.

Javelin will collaborate with Chemist Warehouse’s Australian media partner, Strat, to develop integrated campaigns focused on driving awareness and sales for the pharmacy retailer.

“Partnering with a leading local, independently owned agency like Javelin ensures we continue to place Irish consumers and patients at the centre of everything we do,” said Matt Childs, marketing director at Chemist Warehouse.

The appointment encompasses media, creative and production services, with Childs noting the partnership would provide “comprehensive end-to-end reporting” to measure return on investment for both the retailer and its suppliers.

Chemist Warehouse entered the Irish market positioning itself as a value-focused pharmacy option. The company has indicated plans for continued expansion, though specific growth targets were not disclosed.

“They are a brand that’s making a meaningful impact on consumers and communities across Ireland,” said Aoife Hofler, media director at Javelin. “Both of our teams share an ambitious vision for growth in 2026 and beyond.”