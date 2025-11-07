IRS+ Rolls Out Plans for Next Phase of Growth

The media sales and creative marketing business IRS+ has expanded its offering by establishing a new “creative delivery” division headed up by industry veteran Katie Boylan as its creative delivery director and new recruit Sabrina Maloney, who takes on the role of creative delivery manager.

According to IRS+, the focus of this department is “pitching and presenting creative proposals to agencies and clients, identifying opportunities for branded content, sponsorships, and integrated campaigns that bring brand messages closer to local audiences. A key part of the role will be managing campaign delivery: coordinating with stations, ensuring all creative assets meet brand guidelines and deadlines.”

Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+ said: “The market has changed considerably in the past number of years. The emergence of new technologies, the impact of AI and how agencies and brands do business now when planning and creating new campaigns has generated a shift that we want to capitalise upon,” said Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+.

“While there’s always a place for off-the-shelf solutions, there has been a noticeable move to providing creatively impactful bespoke solutions. Also, brands and agencies are focused and want to increasingly work in collaborative partnerships, building long-term relationships with teams who can deliver a full package of options across, creative, media, and best-in-market client service. We’re now in shape to do exactly that,” he said.

According to Smyth, IRS+ will continue to work closely with FOE, the ideation, production and social content agency. The business currently serves a number of local, national and digital media channels that, between them, account for 21% of all radio listenership in Ireland.

“Capitalising on a network audience reach of 21% of all radio listening adults in Ireland and its award-winning creative prowess, IRS+ intends to combine the power of local voices, creative bravery, data-driven insight, and purposeful innovation to deliver unmatched value to its clients,” it says.