Legacy Communications Drops Two New Podcasts in its Building a Legacy Series

Legacy Communications has once again partnered with Conor Byrne’s That’s What I Call Marketing podcast to release two new episodes in the Building a Legacy series.

Following the success of the first three instalments, which explored Legacy’s growth story, the importance of creativity, and the evolving role of sponsorship, the new episodes turn their focus to two of the most urgent shifts shaping marketing today: the AI-driven transformation of search, and the fusion of PR and content into an omni-channel newsroom.

Episode 4 explores the evoution of search and features Legacy’s Mícheál Brennan, Head of Search & Digital PR, and James Elms, Head of Corporate PR, as well as Gus Pelogia, Senior SEO & AI Product Manager at Indeed. The panel explores how discovery is splintering across AI chatbots, TikTok, Reddit and YouTube, and how Google is fighting back with conversational search.

Episode five, meanwhile, looks at how audiences find information, with a panel that includes Niamh Hopkins, Head of Consumer PR at Legacy, Shireen McDonagh, Head of Brand & Content at Legacy, and Pippa Doyle, Senior Manager of Global PR at WHOOP,. Between them, they reveal how PR and content have merged into one integrated discipline.

“AI is rewriting how people search, while content is being reinvented by omni-channel. These are not abstract ideas, they’re changes our clients feel every day,” says Kevin Moore, managing director of Legancy Communications.

“What excites me about these episodes is that they don’t just describe what’s happening, they show how we, as an agency, are responding. That’s why our partnership with That’s What I Call Marketing is so powerful. It allows us to share our perspective and, hopefully, give the industry some practical inspiration for navigating what comes next.”

Conor Byrne, host of That’s What I Call Marketing, added: ” One of the joys of Building a Legacy is the generosity of sharing. The guests are open and honest, they don’t hold back or feel censored and that’s what makes the episodes resonate. We come into every conversation asking, ‘how can this help?’ and that gives the series its spark. When people give freely like that, you get moments that feel alive, useful and, hopefully, insightful for everyone listening.”

Episode 4: AI & The Search Evolution and Episode 5: The Evolution of Content – The Brand Newsroom are both live now, click here to learn more.