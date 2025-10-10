ACNE Harnesses Power of AI for New Deloitte Campaign

Irish swimming sensation Daniel Wiffen is fronting a new brand campaign for Deloitte called “Number One Never Stops”. In a recent report by Gartner, Deloitte was named as the No 1 consultancy firm in the world.

The campaign dives into the “curiosity, challenge and edge” it takes to make it to the top and stay there. The campaign was created by ACNE Dublin (which is owned by Deloitte), and in a bold move they chose to produce it entirely with generative AI.

The campaign runs across social, digital, OOH, DOOH and print, and is spearheaded by a sixty-second film – every second of it created with prompts rather than cameras.

The Hatch Street-based agency has had a busy month, releasing a new brand platform and ad campaign for Calor called “The Energy That Connects Us”, and launching the identity for Zippay, the much-discussed new interbank payments solution co-developed by AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB with the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland.

“I love that these three pieces of work are so different from each other,” said Dylan Cotter, who became managing director at ACNE Dublin this summer.

“You’ve got the quiet down-to-earth vibe of the Calor ads, the liveliness of Zippay, and the AI witchcraft of the Deloitte campaign. Also, the comms work is just the tip of the iceberg of what we do with these brands. We’re working on experience, on business strategy, on product. That end-to-end thing is good for customers, clients and us.”