New Core Recruitment Campaign Shines a Light on the Rewarding Work of the Gardaí

As the Garda Síochána seeks to recruit up to 5,000 new officers over the next five years, Core has created a new campaign that highlights both the challenges and rewards of working with the force.

The campaign builds on the creative platform “It’s a job worth doing” but delves deeper into the intense moments that define Garda life. As part of the campaign, a series of short films depicting challenging but rewarding scenarios are designed to highlight the purpose and impact of the work.

“We wanted to continue to tell real Gardaí’s authentic stories, only this time using a snippet of a memory; a moment in time where the adrenalin is pumping and where they made a real difference,” said Helena Jones, creative director at Core. “These are the moments that make it all worthwhile. It’s important to show that it really isn’t easy, but that it makes a huge difference and gives you a real sense of purpose. It’s a job worth doing for us as an agency, too. We’re so proud to play just a small part in helping them.”

The campaign also aims to broaden perceptions of the force and its roles. Many applicants may not be aware of the wide range of opportunities available — from mounted units and canine teams to armed response. The campaign additionally highlights changes to recruitment criteria, including the increase in the maximum application age to 50 introduced last year.

The work spans video-on-demand and social media ads, alongside press, radio, out-of-home, and posters in multiple languages to reflect Ireland’s diverse communities.

