Boys+Girls Rolls Out ‘No Bumholes’ Campaign for Marie Keating Foundation

The Marie Keating Foundation, in collaboration with creative agency Boys + Girls, has launched a new campaign, “No Bumholes Needed” aimed at changing the perception that many men have about having their prostate checked for prostate cancer.

According to the Marie Keating Foundation, many men still avoid getting tested because they assume the check involves something awkward, invasive and, frankly, backdoor related. What they don’t realise is that the test has changed, and early detection is as simple as a PSA blood test.

It also says that sharing this information presents” a unique creative challenge: many people are still uncomfortable talking about all things rear-end related, and while there are hundreds of nicknames used as alternatives, most of them can’t be said on radio, print, or in ads.”

The “No Bumholes Needed” campaign leverages the human truth that we would rather say anything rather than the word prostate, to teach men that in fact, they no longer need to say it to ask for a test.

Helen Forristal, Urology Nurse Specialist and Director of Nursing Services at the Marie Keating Foundation said: “The reality is that early detection often starts with a straightforward PSA blood test – and that’s more than likely it. No awkward exams, no back-door business. If men remember just one thing from this campaign, it’s that checking your prostate health doesn’t need to be a pain in the bum. Humour is helping us spark conversations that can literally save lives.”

The Foundation is urging men to speak to their GP about a PSA test from age 50, or from 45 if there is a family history of prostate or breast cancer.

Forristal continued: “We want men to feel confident talking about their prostate health – understanding the signs and symptoms but also knowing that prostate cancer can often have no warning signs at all. That’s why starting the conversation with your GP is so important. A PSA blood test is simple, quick, non-invasive, and takes less than five minutes – yet it could be the most important step you ever take for your health.”

The audio and radio utilise the breadth of outlandish nicknames for your rear end to draw attention to the fact that it’s a simple blood test. With comedian Karl Spain lending his talents to the voiceover, a straight-read PSA swaps all would-be bumhole mentions for alternative names, such as chocolate starfish, bum trumpet, and badonkadonk. A 60” special takes this one step further, recreating a radio competition in which a caller has to name as many ‘asshole alternatives’ as they can. A call to action invites men to ring their GP, with the knowledge that they can now avail of a PSA blood test check.

The OOH heroes a well-known bumhole substitute – a balloon knot – as the key visual. This is paired with the ‘No Bumholes Needed’ campaign line, with the intention that the OOH is a clear, single message information beacon, leaving men educated on the fact that this alternative to the traditional prostate test is available to them, empowering them with a clear CTA to ring their GP.

A collaboration with Waterford Whispers also focused on the lost humour caused by the PSA blood test, with an article that lists 10 Jokes that can no longer be told thanks to the changes in the nature of the check.

With these integrated elements, the Marie Keating Foundation and Boys + Girls aim to break the stigma around getting a prostate check, making men more open to not only talk about it, but in actively seeking out a check. The campaign turns silly nicknames into a cause for good, urging men to open the conversation and make the call that could ultimately save their lives.

Jess Murphy and Jessie Newman, the creative team behind the campaign, added :“It’s rare that you get to make creative that can truly help save lives, and as it’s a topic that’s very close to us, it made it all the more important for the whole gang involved that we did it justice for the team in Marie Keating. Plus, any day that you get to say chocolate starfish on the radio is a good day.”

