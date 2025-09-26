Nomos Debuts Production & Creative Ambitions With New Bord Bia Campaign

The Dublin-based agency Nomos Productions has rolled out a new campaign for An Bord Bia aimed at promoting greater consumption of fish in Ireland.

“The goal was clear: help busy Irish shoppers rediscover the benefits of Irish seafood and inspire them to make it part of their weekly routine. Our creative, led by the powerhouse duo of Dan Henson and Aisling O’Sullivan, brought appetite appeal, ease of preparation, and nutrition to life in a way that truly resonates,” says the agency.

This Bord Bia campaign, which was directed by Brian Durnin of Ponder, also marks a milestone for Nomos Productions which acted as both creative and production agency for the campaign.

Credits

Client: Bord Bia

Client Team: Una Fitzgibbon, Teresa Brophy, Barbara Dunne, Karen Devereux

Director: Brian Durnin (Ponder)

DOP Ivan McCullagh f

Food Stylist Chloe Chan

Editor & Colour Grader Patrick Corr

Producer Aideen O’Sullivan

Client Services Amy O’Connor

Executive Producer Robin Murray