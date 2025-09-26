Javelin Campaign Encourages Students to Stay in School

Javelin has launched a new creative campaign for the Department of Education and Tusla Education Support Services (TESS) to encourage and inspire children to show up at school every day.

The campaign will roll out across TV, radio, OOH, digital, and social media platforms.

Figures published earlier this week by the Department and TESS show that while there has been a reduction in the level of chronic absenteeism (20+ days missed) in schools, the levels remain higher than pre-pandemic figures:

The 2023/24 absenteeism figures show that 94,501 (22.1%) of primary school students missed more than 20 days, down from 110,151 (25.1%) in the 2022/23 school year.

For secondary schools, 67,612 (21.2%) of students y lost 20+ days in the 2023/24 school year, up from 65,883 (22.3%) in the 2022/23 school year, although this is partly explained by an overall increase in the number of students attending secondary school.

The campaign, “Every School Day is a New Day,” highlights the idea that each school day offers a new opportunity for learning, growth, and connection.

“School is about more than just learning—it’s about possibility,” said Ken Ivory, Javelin. “With this campaign, we want to remind young people and their families that when you miss school, you miss out.”

Áine O’Keeffe, Director of TESS, said: “Increasing school attendance is the key function of TESS. We are very excited to launch, together with Minister McEntee, a new national multimedia campaign aimed at raising awareness around the often-underestimated impact of missed school days here and there and leading those who are responsible for school-going children to supportive resources to improve daily attendance.”

The campaign will roll out across TV, radio, OOH, digital, and social media platforms, with supporting materials for schools and communities to share the message.