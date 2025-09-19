Eight Gold Bells Awarded at ICAD Awards as TBWA Tops Winners List

Over 400 people from the worlds of advertising, design and production were in attendance for the annual ICAD Awards which took place in Dublin’s National Stadium last night.

For over 67 years the awards have championed creative excellence in Ireland, and this year’s awards once again celebrated the best and brightest work in the country.

In total, eight gold, 27 silver and 45 bronze bells were awarded on the night, making it another standout year for Irish creativity.

Publicis Dublin picked up two of the gold bells while one each went to TBWA\Ireland, BBH Dublin, Unthink, LOCKY, Red & Grey and Gabha Studios.

Overall, TBWA\Ireland was the biggest winner on the night, bagging eight bells, just ahead of Publicis Dublin and Unthink, both of which walked away with seven bells each.

Elsewhere, Forsman & Bodenfors and BBH Dublin picked up five awards each while Droga5 Dublin picked up four.

ICAD President, Sarah Chadwick, honoured the memory of Sinéad Kavanagh, presenting the President’s Award in recognition of her contribution to the creativity community.

Meanwhile, the Best Client Award in Advertising went to Tesco, with Omos receiving the honour in Design. The Greenhorn Award recognising the industry’s rising stars, was awarded to Paddy Dunne in Advertising, while the Student winners were Ailbhe Conboy for Advertising, Craig McShane for Production and Laoise FitzGerald for Design.

According to Chadwick: “The ICAD awards aren’t just my favourite night of the year, they are a celebration of the industry and a meeting of the best minds in our business. There’s no better feeling than toasting the successes of one year and getting a fire in your belly for the year to come. ICAD, a non-profit, membership-led body, remains dedicated to fostering, promoting and rewarding creativity in Ireland.

This year’s awards night was made possible thanks to the generous support of industry volunteers and sponsors including Screen Ireland, Penny, Horizon Accounting, Publicis and GABHA Studios.”

The Irish Marketing Podcast was also present for the event to record some of the highlights and winners. To hear the post-podcast click HERE

A full list of the Gold winners is below.

A full list of all winners can be accessed HERE

ICAD Gold Bell Winners 2025

Advertising, Integrated and Earned

Publicis Dublin – Heineken, Pub Succession

Advertising, Film

Publicis Dublin – Gas Networks Ireland, Dial Before You Dig

Advertising, Film

BBH Dublin – Tesco Mobile, Same but Different

Advertising, Innovation

TBWA\Ireland – The Mincéirí Archives, The Mincéirí Archives

Production, Craft

LOCKY – Llamau, Washing

Production, Craft

Gabha Studios – Omniplex Cinemas, Omniplex Hero

Design, Digital

Detail. Design Studio – IADT, Strategic Plan 2024–28 Website

Design, Print

Red&Grey – Creative Arts Summer School 2026, Posters, Online Booklet & Creative Campaign