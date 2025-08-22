Reach Rolls Out Three New Newsletters for Readers

With newsletters now a key part of many news brands’ armoury, Reach Ireland has launched three new newsletters to better serve Irish audiences who are interested in topics like the cost of living, money issues and crime.

The Crime Ireland newsletter is a new offering from the Irish Mirror, curated by its two award-winning crime reporters, Michael O’Toole and Paul Healy. Known for their investigative depth and trusted reporting, the pair provide readers with exclusive insights and updates from across the criminal justice landscape.

Alistair Bushe, Senior Editor in Ireland at Reach, said: “Michael and Paul have experience and know-how over many years, and their reporting frequently leads the news agenda nationally in Ireland. Their newsletter features a selection of the biggest crime stories of the week as chosen by Michael and Paul and their latest commentary on the criminal world and major trials.”

In response to growing concern around inflation and financial pressures, Reach has also launched two cost-of-living-focused newsletters: You and Your Money from Dublin Live and the Cost of Living newsletter from RSVP Live. “Both aim to deliver timely, practical updates to help readers navigate the ongoing economic challenges,” says Bushe.

“We know that cost of living is one of the most important issues for our readers and that was a major factor in why we started the You and Your Money newsletter on Dublin Live and RSVP’s Cost of Living newsletter. The cost of living crisis is ongoing and these newsletters will enable Dublin Live and RSVP subscribers to get consumer news, budget updates, social welfare changes direct to their inboxes,” he added.