Oasis’ two sold-out Croke Park gigs pulled in more than 160,000 fans over the weekend, creating the kind of cultural moment that brands were quick to amplify through Out of Home. With city streets and stadium surrounds filled with fans, OOH provided the perfect platform for creative to land in the moment.

Planned by Starcom & Source out of home, The National Lottery tapped into the occasion with copy including “Because Maybe? It Could Be You” and “We’re On A Roll With It.” Creative from Core featured across Adshel Live Roadside, digital bridges, Digipoles and dPods, while Digivans carried the message directly to the points of congregation around Croke Park.

The portability of the Digivan format allowed the campaign alongside other brands to move with the audience, a proven strength in OOH, with PML Group’s IMPACT research showing that 93% of consumers notice large portable formats and one in three associating them with “something significant happening.”

An Post extended its summer concerts activity for the Send & Sell Pre-Loved service with copy including “Little By Little” and “Some Might Say.” Running on Digivans as fans arrived, the creative from Custodian continued to fuse retail messaging with live cultural experiences. The activation was planned by Starcom and Source out of home.

Planned by PHD and Source out of home, Carlsberg 0.0 also took the portable route and positioned itself along Jones’ Road, directly in the path of gig-day crowds. The creative was adapted by PML Group’s CREATE arm from the brand’s usual “Best tasting 0.0 beer?” to include the Gallagher’s seminal album.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home with creative by Sky Creative, Sky Sports tied into the weekend’s other major talking point, the return of the Premier League. With the Gallagher brothers well-known Manchester City fans, the activation felt all the more relevant as Digivans and digital sites reminded audiences they could watch every live match across Sky Sports and Sports Extra.

Vodafone, planned by dentsu and PML, joined the line-up by celebrating its tenth consecutive umlaut win as Ireland’s best mobile network. Creative from Folk VML highlighted a decade of “wish you were here” calls and Irish send-offs with copy including “10 years of the best ‘buh bye bye bye byes.’” Digivan activations outside Croke Park ensured the message connected directly with fans in the flow of the event.

Rockshore completed the line-up with Digivan activations highlighting its Apple Cider creative from Tenth Man, reinforcing availability inside the stadium itself and ensuring the brand was front of mind as fans arrived. Planned by PHD and Source out of home.

When it comes to live events, OOH makes sure audiences Don’t Look Back in Anger, they look back and remember the ads. Across categories, the activity demonstrated how OOH aligns with Ireland’s biggest live events, combining scale, context and portability to connect brands with audiences at exactly the right moment.

With a host of events still to come this summer, the OOH opportunity is still at hand. Contact info@pmlgroup.ie for more information.