IAPI Announce Round 2 Jury for Effie Awards Ireland 2025

With the countdown to the 2025 Effie Awards Ireland well underway, IAPI has announced details of its judging panel for Round 2 of the awards which will take place in early September. The winners will be announced at a lunch on October 17.
The overall Jury Chair for Effie Awards Ireland 2025 is once again Tom Kinsella, most recently managing director, Homes and last year’s chair. He will be joined in round two by Jury Room Chairs are made up of members of the Effie Steering Group. Their role is to moderate the discussions of their assigned cases, ensuring all are treated fairly and with integrity. The jury room chairs for round two 2025 are Dael Wood, Head of Consulting, Dentsu, Damien Hanly, Executive Creative Director, Forsman & Bodenfors, Margaret Gilsenan, Chief Strategy Officer, Boys + Girls; Nicky Doran, Founder and Director, NDAS and Neal Davies, Chairman, TBWA Ireland.
The Round 2 Jury is as follows:
Aghna Harte – Head of Programmes and Campaigns, HSE
Amy Mitchell – Director, PT78
Andrew Tindall – SVP Global Partnerships, System1
Andy Pierce – Group Strategy Director, Core
Ann Kehoe – IDI Board Director & Independent Marketer
Brónagh O’Donovan – Strategy Director, The Public House
Chris Upton – CEO, Havas
Claire (Cluskey) Paul – Managing Director, Empirica
Claire Feely – Deputy Managing Director, Elevate PR
Conor Byrne – Podcast Host & Head of Marketing, 123.ie & RSA Insurance
Emma Sharkey – Chief Strategy Officer, Droga5
Eoin Ó Súilleabháin – Head of Digital Marketing, Bord Gáis Energy
Fay Quilligan – Head of Strategic Planning, Publicis
Filipa Allen – Global Head of Brand Communication, White Claw, Mark Anthony Brands
Fiona Field – Managing Director, OMD
Gavin Deans – Commercial Director, RTÉ
Gemma Teeling – Managing Director, PHD Media
Gisli S Brynjolfsson – Director of Marketing, Icelandair
Giulia Silvestri – Innovation & Communication, P&G
Iarlaith Corcoran – Managing Director & Vice Chair, Marketing Society, Opinions
Ileana Cocias – Chief Strategy Officer, Aggero
Jacek Bielarz – Marketing Director Food, Maspex
James McCarthy – CEO, Cedar Group
Jane Fortune – Marketing, Events & Communications Officer, Trinity College Dublin
Jay Reid – Group Strategy Director, Core
Joseph Hoban – Head of Communications, RTÉ
Karen Muckian – Business Director, Publicis
Karl Symes – Head of Brand, Irish Life
Katie Cunningham – Head of Brand Marketing, Tesco
Kevin Kent – Head of Marketing, Laya Healthcare
Kim Comiskey – Strategy Director, Folk VML
Laura Hanratty – Head of Prestige & Specialty, Pernod Ricard
Linda Bradley – Head of Planning & Insights, Diageo Ireland
Liz Rowen – Customer & Marketing Director, Irish Life Health
Maeve Kelly – Interim Head of Sustainability, Allianz
Mark McCann – CEO, Oliver
Mary McMahon – Head of Insights, Media & Innovation, HEINEKEN Ireland
Mary Power – Founder, Media 365
Maxine Hands – Head of Global Media & Digital, Tourism Ireland
Mikey Fleming – Creative Director, Connelly Partners
Naomi Waite – Director of Marketing, Tourism Northern Ireland
Noel Martyn – Director Sponsorship, Core
Orla Carroll – Director of Product Development, Fáilte Ireland
Orla Nagle – Head of Brand, Vodafone
Paul Dervan – CMO, Independent
Paul Moran – Managing Director, Zenith
Richard Colwell – CEO, Red C Research
Richard Miley – Head of Marketing Communications, An Post
Roisin Keown – Founder & ECD, The Brill Building
Ronán Jennings – Strategy Director, TBWA Ireland
Sean Hynes – Creative Director, Bonfire
Shane Kelly – Strategy Consultant, Independent
Sinead Lee – Executive Client Growth Director, TBWA Ireland
Sinead Manly – Head of Client Service, PHD Media
Tim Buchanan – Group Marketing Director, Hiscox
Tim Claassen – Head of Strategy, Havas Lems