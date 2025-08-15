IAPI Announce Round 2 Jury for Effie Awards Ireland 2025

With the countdown to the 2025 Effie Awards Ireland well underway, IAPI has announced details of its judging panel for Round 2 of the awards which will take place in early September. The winners will be announced at a lunch on October 17.

The overall Jury Chair for Effie Awards Ireland 2025 is once again Tom Kinsella, most recently managing director, Homes and last year’s chair. He will be joined in round two by Jury Room Chairs are made up of members of the Effie Steering Group. Their role is to moderate the discussions of their assigned cases, ensuring all are treated fairly and with integrity. The jury room chairs for round two 2025 are Dael Wood, Head of Consulting, Dentsu, Damien Hanly, Executive Creative Director, Forsman & Bodenfors, Margaret Gilsenan, Chief Strategy Officer, Boys + Girls; Nicky Doran, Founder and Director, NDAS and Neal Davies, Chairman, TBWA Ireland.

The Round 2 Jury is as follows:

Aghna Harte – Head of Programmes and Campaigns, HSE

Amy Mitchell – Director, PT78

Andrew Tindall – SVP Global Partnerships, System1

Andy Pierce – Group Strategy Director, Core

Ann Kehoe – IDI Board Director & Independent Marketer

Brónagh O’Donovan – Strategy Director, The Public House

Chris Upton – CEO, Havas

Claire (Cluskey) Paul – Managing Director, Empirica

Claire Feely – Deputy Managing Director, Elevate PR

Conor Byrne – Podcast Host & Head of Marketing, 123.ie & RSA Insurance

Emma Sharkey – Chief Strategy Officer, Droga5

Eoin Ó Súilleabháin – Head of Digital Marketing, Bord Gáis Energy

Fay Quilligan – Head of Strategic Planning, Publicis

Filipa Allen – Global Head of Brand Communication, White Claw, Mark Anthony Brands

Fiona Field – Managing Director, OMD

Gavin Deans – Commercial Director, RTÉ

Gemma Teeling – Managing Director, PHD Media

Gisli S Brynjolfsson – Director of Marketing, Icelandair

Giulia Silvestri – Innovation & Communication, P&G

Iarlaith Corcoran – Managing Director & Vice Chair, Marketing Society, Opinions

Ileana Cocias – Chief Strategy Officer, Aggero

Jacek Bielarz – Marketing Director Food, Maspex

James McCarthy – CEO, Cedar Group

Jane Fortune – Marketing, Events & Communications Officer, Trinity College Dublin

Jay Reid – Group Strategy Director, Core

Joseph Hoban – Head of Communications, RTÉ

Karen Muckian – Business Director, Publicis

Karl Symes – Head of Brand, Irish Life

Katie Cunningham – Head of Brand Marketing, Tesco

Kevin Kent – Head of Marketing, Laya Healthcare

Kim Comiskey – Strategy Director, Folk VML

Laura Hanratty – Head of Prestige & Specialty, Pernod Ricard

Linda Bradley – Head of Planning & Insights, Diageo Ireland

Liz Rowen – Customer & Marketing Director, Irish Life Health

Maeve Kelly – Interim Head of Sustainability, Allianz

Mark McCann – CEO, Oliver

Mary McMahon – Head of Insights, Media & Innovation, HEINEKEN Ireland

Mary Power – Founder, Media 365

Maxine Hands – Head of Global Media & Digital, Tourism Ireland

Mikey Fleming – Creative Director, Connelly Partners

Naomi Waite – Director of Marketing, Tourism Northern Ireland

Noel Martyn – Director Sponsorship, Core

Orla Carroll – Director of Product Development, Fáilte Ireland

Orla Nagle – Head of Brand, Vodafone

Paul Dervan – CMO, Independent

Paul Moran – Managing Director, Zenith

Richard Colwell – CEO, Red C Research

Richard Miley – Head of Marketing Communications, An Post

Roisin Keown – Founder & ECD, The Brill Building

Ronán Jennings – Strategy Director, TBWA Ireland

Sean Hynes – Creative Director, Bonfire

Shane Kelly – Strategy Consultant, Independent

Sinead Lee – Executive Client Growth Director, TBWA Ireland

Sinead Manly – Head of Client Service, PHD Media

Tim Buchanan – Group Marketing Director, Hiscox

Tim Claassen – Head of Strategy, Havas Lems