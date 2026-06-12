Javelin Wins Creative Account for TU Dublin

Javelin has picked up the creative account for TU Dublin.

The agency’s brief will be to “work with the TU Dublin teams to evolve and enhance their brand and campaign activity across all platforms, delivering work that engages audiences and supports the university’s ambitious strategy for growth.”

With close to 30,000 students enrolled, TU Dublin is one of the country’s largest third-level colleges and is currently spread across five different campuses

“TU Dublin is at an exciting stage in its brand journey, rooted in practice-based learning, industry connection and real-world impact,” said Pauline Browne, TU Dublin.

“We are delighted to appoint Javelin as our new creative agency partner. Their understanding of our ambition, our audiences, and the higher education landscape stood out, and we look forward to working together to strengthen the TU Dublin brand and deliver campaigns that inspire, engage and drive growth.”

Sinéad Ní Ghaora of Javelin added: “We are excited to be part of this dynamic chapter of TU Dublin’s brand development. TU Dublin and Javelin have long collaborated through final-year student projects and industry mentorship programmes and this new agency partnership is one we are all very happy to see come to fruition’’.