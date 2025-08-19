Vodafone Ireland Signs On as RTÉ Sponsor for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

RTÉ Commercial has announced Vodafone Ireland as the official broadcast sponsor of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 on RTÉ.

The tournament, which takes place from August 22 to September 27, 2025, will be the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date, featuring an expanded 16-team format across multiple cities in England.

Brokered by dentsu Ireland, the partnership will see Vodafone Ireland align with key moments of the tournament, including all live match coverage on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, as well as studio analysis and commentary from RTÉ’s broadcast team. According to Vodafone, the sponsorship also underscores its wider commitment to supporting women’s sport.

As part of the agreement, Vodafone sponsorship credits will appear across all live and catch-up transmissions on RTÉ Television and RTÉ Player, while the brand’s logo will also feature on all TV promotional trailers for the tournament.

Dara Meaney, Head of Sales at RTÉ, said: “As a brand that shares in RTÉ’s commitment to celebrating women in sport, we are delighted to have Vodafone Ireland onboard as our sponsor of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The support of a brand like Vodafone Ireland helps to ensure that these athletes get the platform they deserve, and that Irish audiences get to enjoy every moment of the upcoming tournament.”

Gerry Nixon, Head of Sponsorship & Insights at Vodafone Ireland, added: “Vodafone Ireland is delighted to partner with RTÉ on their coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. As the proud main sponsor of Irish Rugby since 2016, we have seen firsthand the power of sport to unite and inspire. In partnership with Irish Rugby, we are calling on fans to ‘Join the Green Wave’ and to support our team for what promises to be an exciting few weeks of great rugby.”

Ciara Lawlor, Business Director at dentsu Ireland, said: “It’s such an exciting time for Irish women in sports right now. The Women’s Rugby World Cup is the perfect platform for Vodafone to step up and show their support of the Irish women’s team as they compete this August and September. Vodafone’s sponsorship of the coverage on RTÉ comes as part of a wider campaign celebrating this partnership between Vodafone and the IRFU.”