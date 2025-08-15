Havas hires Niamh McDermott as Client Service Director

Niamh McDermott has been appointed as client services director with Havas.

McDermott began her career at Bloom where she spent six years in client service, moving to Isobar (now Dentsu Creative) in 2013. For the past ten years, McDermott has worked with TBWA\Ireland where she rose to senior account director.

“I’m excited to step into the role of Client Service Director and look forward to driving meaningful partnerships and delivering exceptional value for our clients,” McDermott said. “This new chapter presents a fantastic opportunity to blend strategic insight with creative collaboration.”

Havas CEO Chris Upton adds: “I am delighted to have Niamh join the leadership team at Havas. The drive and experience she brings adds greatly to the strength of our agency. ‘Make it matter’ is our mantra at Havas and this is what Niamh has been known for throughout her career to date. We are really enjoying working with her as we grow our agency and services.”