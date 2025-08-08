Out \ Look: KFC turns up the heat for Zinger Drip launch

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

KFC has debuted its new creative platform promoting the hottest iteration of its much-loved Zinger Burger. Tapping into the brand’s spicy credentials, the ‘Zinger Drip’ campaign brings a standout visual identity to life on OOH through context-led special builds and attention-grabbing portable placements.

On Grand Canal Street, a 48 Sheet has been enhanced with a custom 2D special applied along the base of the board, creating the illusion of molten sauce oozing from the creative and dripping toward the pavement. A matching decal was added to the ground, completing the effect of a burger too hot to handle.

The bespoke build supports a wider national classic buy across Bus T-Sides, 6 Sheets and standard 48s, with supporting digital on commuter Transvisions, and Digital 6s in mall and roadside environments. The work was planned by PML and booked by Spark Foundry, with creative from Core Creative.



Alongside the special, a freestanding mobile 6 Sheet unit took to the streets across the All-Ireland final weekend in the form of a warped, melted panel. Designed to look as though it’s been deformed by heat, the panel visited city centre locations including O’Connell Street, as well as KFC restaurants and routes around Croke Park during matchday traffic.

Creative enhancement and contextual relevance have both been shown to boost campaign effectiveness. Recent findings from our IMPACT Attention research found that 76% of respondents agree that contextually relevant OOH makes an ad more memorable. Similar uplifts were recorded across attention, positivity and brand relevance, reinforcing the value of this type of creative thinking in an increasingly competitive visual landscape.

RSA OOH Drives Reflection and Response

OOH may not always be subtle. But when the stakes are this high, subtlety isn’t the point. Every now and then, a campaign comes along that strips away the noise and says something vital. The RSA’s recent “Drink Driving Kills” message did exactly that.

Placed in bus shelters, along roadways, and near night-time footfall the creative was positioned to intercept viewers at key decision-making moments, prompting not just awareness, but intent.

Visible across roadside and retail formats, the creative delivered a hard truth with an unflinching image: two pints clinked together by bloodied hands, a set of car keys ominously visible below. “Drink Driving Kills. Don’t Let Your Friends Drink and Drive”.

As part of our ongoing IMPACT research, we put the creative to the public to measure direct response among Dubliners. The message was clear, the context was relevant, and the effect – judging by the responses – was incredibly impactful.

More than half (54%) of adults strongly agreed that the ad made them think about the dangers of drink driving. That figure rises even further among those aged 45–54 and in the C1 social group, where it reaches 59%. Among all audience groups measured, a majority agreed to some extent or more that the ad would prompt meaningful reflection.

We also asked what behaviours, if any, the ad might encourage. Nearly seven in ten respondents (68%) said it would make them think twice about their own drinking and driving habits, with a particularly notable impact among 18–24s (77%). The same cohort were also most likely to say it would push them to intervene if a friend was considering driving after drinking or plan alternative transport in advance.

These outcomes speak directly to the Public Information pillar of our IMPACT Attention research, which recognises OOH’s unique role in delivering timely, trusted messaging in high-footfall, high-dwell environments.

Planet OOH: TD Bank’s Window of Opportunity

Sometimes the smartest OOH is the simplest. For Canadian brand TD Bank, promoting partial share investments meant highlighting the brands people love but without showing them outright. The solution? A literal cut-out.

In a campaign by Ogilvy Canada, TD placed bright green panels with a single cut-out square, each one offering just a glimpse of an iconic brand’s storefront beyond including Nike, McDonald’s, Apple – all recognisable even in fragments.

Paired with the line “Own a piece of it”, the partial view becomes a visual metaphor for partial share ownership that turns media restriction into creative opportunity. No logos, no product images, just simplicity and clever placement.