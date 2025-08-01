Level Health Forms Data Partnership with dmg media

dmg media has entered into an exclusive partnership with Ireland’s newest health insurer, Level Health, making the company the sole health insurance partner for dmg Pulse Polls.

Pulse Polls provides two-way engagement between brands and consumers, capturing real-time, first-party intent signals from individuals actively considering purchase decisions.

As part of the deal, Level Health will gain access to rich, health insurance-specific insights gathered through the platform—enabling more precise and personalised engagement with potential customers.

“We’re delighted to welcome Level Health as our exclusive Health Insurance Partner for Pulse Polls. This partnership demonstrates the power of first-party intent data in building smarter, more personalised campaigns and shows how brands can connect with consumers at critical decision-making moments,” says Karl Byrne, group head of sales, dmg media.

Speaking about the partnership, Barbara Duffy, head of marketing & customer experience, Level Health, added: “At Level Health, our goal is to make health insurance simpler, smarter, and more relevant to people’s lives. Working with dmg media gives us the ability to engage with consumers in real time, understand their needs, and deliver solutions that truly put them first.”