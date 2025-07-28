Dynamic DOOH delivers reactive messaging for GAA Finals

When the final whistle sounds, there’s no time to waste. That’s where dynamic digital Out of Home comes into its own.

Over two consecutive weekends this July, RTÉ took to the streets with dynamic DOOH messaging to salute the All-Ireland Senior Hurling and Football champions, delivering real-time creative in the heart of Dublin. Triggered instantly at full-time, the campaigns saw congratulatory messages go live on high-impact Digital Bridges near Croke Park – prime ground for fan footfall and national celebration alike.

On hurling final day, the digital banner declared “Liam is going back to Tipp,” celebrating Tipperary’s triumph as supporters spilled out onto Drumcondra Road. Just seven days later, it was Kerry’s turn to shine as the message “The Kingdom Reigns Again” lit up the same site after their footballing victory.

The Digital Bridges, positioned at fan flashpoints around Croke Park, offer both scale and location-based resonance. Both activations were driven by Liveposter’s precision dynamic platform, enabling immediate creative deployment based on match results. The campaigns were booked by RTÉ, planned by dentsu and PML and created by PML Group’s in-house CREATE team.