Consumers Remain Guarded According to Latest Ipsos B&A Survey

As the dust settles following on the from the shock announcements of proposed eye-watering transatlantic tariffs, the public is taking a more measured approach, according to the latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence survey.

This wave of the Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 30th May – 13th June 2025 and shows that consumer confidence has recovered slightly in June, with a net rating of -45 (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat).

This compares with -49 last month and -61 in April. The initial jolt has worn off. That is not to say that there is a new dawn – we are still deeply in negative territory. 59% anticipate that the country to be worse off in the year ahead, with a mere 14% expecting the country’s economy to improve in the coming year. Relatively speaking, Dubliners continue to be most upbeat. As seen previously, confidence is lowest among females, those aged 35-54, and C2DEs.

Those households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living crisis now stands at 62% vs. 68% in May. In addition, one in five claim to be struggling. Inflation has declined from the high watermark of 2022, but there are still key pinch points, particularly in terms of food inflation.

Over two in five (41%) expect their net income to decline over the next 12 months, with 22% being positive about the year ahead. Throughout the results, Dubliners are most positive in their appraisals.

Nearly half overall (47%) think they will spend less over the year ahead, with just one in eight planning to spend more. This is also reflected in saving intentions – 47% plan to save less, compared to just one in five intending to boost their savings.

Householders in general do believe that their net asset wealth will increase over the next year. However, this again is largely driven by Dubliners – 41% of them forecast an increase in asset value, compared to just 29% outside of the capital.