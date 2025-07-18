The Public House Says Yep to New Campaign for 48 Mobile

The integrated through the line campaign is called “Yep’, is designed to cut through the noise in a hyper-competitive and cluttered mobile market by “championing value with radical clarity.” The creative platform is built on the premise that “some things in life are so obviously good, they need no further explanation.”
“We built 48 Mobile to give consumers what they want at unbelievable value, it’s the easiest decision in mobile, and this campaign captures that perfectly,” says Clare Aughney, marketing manager, 48 Mobile.
“It’s bold, it’s simple, and it speaks our customers’ language. When everything we offer adds up to an obvious ‘yep’, there’s really not much more to say,” she adds.
48 Mobile, which is actually owned by Three Ireland, offers its customers unlimited data, no contracts and 99% coverage for €12.99 a month.
“It’s a joy to work with clients like 48 Mobile who value ideas that really cut through and understand that dull ones won’t move the needle. Collaborating with their team to create a campaign as refreshingly fun and clear as ‘Yep’ was exactly the kind of work we love to do at The Public House,” says Kerrie Sweeney, managing director of The Public House.
The ‘Yep’ campaign is anchored by a series of hero film spots directed by Florence Poppy Deary at Biscuit Film Works, who brought her freshly-award-winning, distinctive style of comedy to the campaign.
“In a world where nobody wants to shut the hell up, a brand who can make their case in three letters is going to stand out,” says Rob Maguire, executive
Credits
Agency: The Public Hoiuse
Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney
Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire
Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh
Business Director: Natalie Hopkins
Account Director: Annie McBride
Senior Account Executive: Erin Madden
Senior Art Director: Danny Cullen
Senior Copywriter: Blaise Hoban
Associate Creative Director: Mikey Curran
Associate Creative Director: Lizzie Baird
Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan
Lead Designer: Trevor Nolan
Junior Designer: Jude Quilty
Producer: Karen Ronaldson
CLIENT CREDITS: 48 MOBILE
Marketing Manager: Clare Aughney
Head of Brand and Marketing: Sayed Hajamaideen
Comms and Social Executive: Emma McKeown
PRODUCTION CREDITS: BISCUIT FILMWORKS
Director: Florence Poppy Deary
Producer: Marija Djikic
Founding Partner: Shawn Lacy
Managing Director: Rupert Reynolds-MacLean
Executive Producer: Daisy Mellors
Executive Producer: Hanna Bayatti
Head of Production: Emily Atterton
Production Manager: Ella Knight
Production Assistant: Dalia Saeed
Director of Photography: Matthew Emvin Taylor
Production Designer: Furmaan Ahmed
Casting Director: Leanne Flinn
Stylist: Ellie Walker
Hair and Make Up: Dasha Taivas
EDITING CREDITS: SHIFT POST
Editor: Adam Buckmaster
Executive Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Assistant Editor: Stanley Whitaker
Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective
VFX Artist: Peter Szewczyk
Colourist: Connor Coolbear
Audio Post Production: 750 MPH
Sound Engineer: Lucas Trigg
PR OR MEDIA CREDITS: ZENITH, PART OF CORE
Client Director: Scott Margetson
Business Director: Leah Hughes
Senior Digital Client Manager: Melisa Trejo