The Public House Says Yep to New Campaign for 48 Mobile

The integrated through the line campaign is called “Yep’, is designed to cut through the noise in a hyper-competitive and cluttered mobile market by “championing value with radical clarity.” The creative platform is built on the premise that “some things in life are so obviously good, they need no further explanation.”

“We built 48 Mobile to give consumers what they want at unbelievable value, it’s the easiest decision in mobile, and this campaign captures that perfectly,” says Clare Aughney, marketing manager, 48 Mobile.

“It’s bold, it’s simple, and it speaks our customers’ language. When everything we offer adds up to an obvious ‘yep’, there’s really not much more to say,” she adds.

48 Mobile, which is actually owned by Three Ireland, offers its customers unlimited data, no contracts and 99% coverage for €12.99 a month.

“It’s a joy to work with clients like 48 Mobile who value ideas that really cut through and understand that dull ones won’t move the needle. Collaborating with their team to create a campaign as refreshingly fun and clear as ‘Yep’ was exactly the kind of work we love to do at The Public House,” says Kerrie Sweeney, managing director of The Public House.

The ‘Yep’ campaign is anchored by a series of hero film spots directed by Florence Poppy Deary at Biscuit Film Works, who brought her freshly-award-winning, distinctive style of comedy to the campaign.

“In a world where nobody wants to shut the hell up, a brand who can make their case in three letters is going to stand out,” says Rob Maguire, executive

