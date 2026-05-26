ISME Rolls Out National Ad Campaign in Partnership With Bauer Media

ISME, the small and medium sized business representative organisation has launched a new national advertising campaign aimed at highlighting the practical benefits of membership for small and medium-sized businesses across Ireland.

The four-week campaign, developed in partnership with Bauer Media, will run across Newstalk drivetime programming as well as digital downloads spanning news, business, technology and sports content on Bauer Media platforms.

The campaign focuses on the growing challenges facing Irish SMEs, including rising operating costs, recruitment difficulties and increasing regulatory requirements. It also promotes the range of supports available through ISME membership, including representation at Government level, HR and business advisory services, training programmes and mentoring support.

“Small businesses across Ireland continue to face enormous pressures, from rising costs and labour shortages to increasing compliance burdens,” said Neil McDonnell, chief executive of ISME.

“This campaign is about reminding SME owners that they are not facing those challenges alone and that practical support is available. ISME membership is an affordable support for business owners, with membership available from less than €1 per day.”

According to ISME, the campaign forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen engagement with SMEs nationwide at a time of continued economic uncertainty and mounting operational pressures on smaller businesses.

The campaign also represents a significant marketing investment by the business representative body as it seeks to raise awareness of its services and reinforce its role as an advocate for Ireland’s SME sector.