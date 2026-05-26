RTÉ Pitches Advertising Packages for Second Series of Traitors Ireland at Premium Level

Following the huge success of the first series of The Traitors Ireland last year, RTÉ has unveiled a range of television and video-on-demand advertising opportunities around the second season, which will be screened in the autumn.

Last year, The Traitors Ireland attracted 2.1 million Irish adults on RTÉ One and generated 5.2 million streams on RTÉ Player. The broadcaster says the first series reached 47% of Irish adults aged 25-44 and that the new season will return in autumn 2026 alongside companion programme Uncloaked.

The headline sponsorship-style advertising opportunity is a centre break package priced at €190,000. The package includes eight television spots, covering the opening and final episodes of the series, together with 500,000 RTÉ Player impressions.

Advertisers can also opt for an in-break package costing €125,000, which also includes eight spots across the season and 500,000 RTÉ Player impressions.

Meanwhile, a lower cost out break/Uncloaked centre break package is available for €90,000 and includes eight spots around the opening and final episodes plus 500,000 Player impressions.

For advertisers seeking individual television placements, RTÉ has also set premium pricing around the most anticipated episodes. A 30-second centre-break spot in either the opening or final episode costs €26,000, while centre-break placements in episodes 10 and 11 are priced at €23,000. Centre-break positions in all other episodes cost €21,000.

In-break advertising is priced at €16,000 for the opening episode and final three episodes, falling to €12,000 for the remainder of the series. Out-break positions are available at €10,500 for the opening and final three episodes and €7,500 for all other episodes.

RTÉ is also offering dedicated RTÉ Player video-on-demand inventory tied to the programme. For the opening, semi-final and final episodes, advertisers can purchase 200,000 impressions for €14,500 or 250,000 impressions for €18,000. Separate programmatic RTÉ Player packages are available, with 250,000 impressions priced at €15,000 and 500,000 impressions costing €30,000.

Hosted once again by Siobhán McSweeney and filmed at Slane Castle, the reality competition series has become one of RTÉ’s strongest entertainment properties, prompting the broadcaster to price the advertising packages at a premium level.

The broadcaster said the combination of strong linear audiences and substantial RTÉ Player viewing makes The Traitors Ireland one of its most commercially attractive entertainment properties for brands seeking scale, engagement and access to younger adult audiences.