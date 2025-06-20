Heineken Rolls Out New Brand Platform & Campaign for Orchard Thieves

Ten years after launching Orchard Thieves on the Irish market, Heineken Ireland has rolled out a new brand platform for what has now become the leading draught cider in the on-trade.

Called “Be More Fox”, the brand strategy, creative, social and PR were created by Thinkhouse with dentsu’s Red Star is handling media strategy and buying.

As part of the launch, a teaser campaign took place across OOH and DOOH, asking “Are You More Fox?” with the master campaign kicking off on June 30th with DOOH, OOH, VOD, social and digital channels. It will also run across radio Spin 1038, iRadio and RedFM.

All of this will be backed up with creator partnerships and on the ground activations at bars and gigs across the country. This will also include The Fox Booth activation just launched at the Charli XCX gig at Malahide Castle, setting the tone for a summer of socialising.

“With Be More Fox, we’re not just launching a campaign, we’re reigniting what Orchard Thieves has always stood for: boldness, originality and savviness,” says Jim Geraghty, marketing manager, Orchard Thieves.

“We’re proud of our position in the cider market, as number one draught cider brand in Ireland and number one cider brand for Gen Z*. These are positions we want to proudly maintain. This campaign is about celebrating a new generation of socially switched-on cider drinkers who don’t wait for fun to find them, they create it. We’re bringing our fox back to the front of the brand, with disruptive activations and meaningful cultural partnerships that connect in real life and across platforms.”

“Be More Fox” is a new platform that taps into the real social currency of now; being savvy with life’s social adventures. 10 years ago Orchard Thieves arrived and disrupted the cider category, achieving 11% market share in just one year. Now is the right time to reimagine how we show up for a younger consumer – as so much has changed for our demographic in a decade. There’s a new generation that rejects traditional advertising and has a different ways of looking at the world. This platform ensures Orchard Thieves remains at the heart of modern culture in its own unapologetic, bold way,” says Dave Byrne, head of creative, Thinkhouse.

A key component of the campaign will be OOH and DOOH with Talon, working with both dentsu and Heineken to bring the brand’s iconic fox back to the streets of Dublin again.

The campaign blends high-impact formats such as large format roadside and digital roadside with high-frequency placements like Digipanels, Adshel Lives and dPods, designed to drive both top and bottom funnel metrics.

At the centre of it all are two special build banners, strategically placed above the Camden Bar and the Barge Pub in Dublin. These locations were selected for their high dwell time and visibility, particularly as the city gears up for a summer of socialising. A wall mural at the Bernard Shaw adds an artistic edge to the campaign, capturing the attention of a culturally engaged, late-night crowd and deepening brands presence in Dublin’s busiest social hubs.

The creative banners feature Orchard Thieves’ signature fox breaking out in 2D. At the Barge, the fox’s nose even peeks out from the edge of the banner and extends off the building much to the surprise of passers-by from the opposite direction, creating a moment of surprise for those heading out of town.

The wider campaign spans national roadside, commuter, and digital formats, ensuring Orchard Thieves is front of mind whether you’re heading to the pub, the park, or a gig.

According to Ria Bradley, client director, Talon: “This campaign was all about bringing the playful spirit of Orchard Thieves’ iconic fox to life in the real world. By combining high-impact formats with high-frequency placements, we’ve ensured strong reach across every touchpoint. With the fox back on the streets and summer finally making a return, our locations along the canal and throughout the city are perfectly placed – giving people out enjoying the sun every reason to stop, scan, and get involved. The only question is: are you more fox?”