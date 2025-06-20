Fierce Mild Wins Inaugural Sky Media’s Taste of TV Award

The Co. Louth based Fierce Mild, an independent Irish non-alcoholic specialty beer brand, has won the first ever Taste of TV’ fund – a collaboration between Love Irish Food and Sky Media.

The €50,000 fund was established with the aim of helping Love Irish Food members grow their business through a fully funded TV advertising campaign, along with the creation of a TV ad. Set to launch later this year, the campaign will be facilitated by Sky Media’s innovative and dynamic targeting capabilities to ensure that the campaign efforts reach the most relevant audiences for Fierce Mild.

AJ Crinion, Head of Business Development, Sky Media said: “Fierce Mild is a fantastic example of a modern Irish brand with a powerful story and product. We’re excited to support their journey by bringing their message to life on screen through Sky’s advanced advertising technology. The ‘Taste of TV’ fund is about giving standout local brands like Fierce Mild the tools to grow, and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey,” says AJ Crinion, head of business development, Sky Media.

“Winning the Taste of TV fund is a huge milestone for us. As a young Irish brand competing with global giants, this opportunity gives us a powerful platform to reach more people and re-shape perceptions of non-alcoholic beer. We’re proud to be part of this change during a pivotal shift in Ireland’s drinking culture with a product we truly believe in. We’re grateful to Love Irish Food and Sky Media for recognising the potential in Fierce Mild,” said Fergal Carroll and Cathal Byrne, co-founders of Fierce Mild.

Conor Kilduff, Executive Director, Love Irish Food added: “We are delighted to announce Fierce Mild as the first ever recipient of the ‘Taste of TV’ fund. This initiative was created to empower Irish food and drink producers by giving them access to a national media platform that would usually be inaccessible. Fierce Mild represents the innovation, ambition, and quality that we champion at Love Irish Food. We look forward to seeing how this campaign supports their continued growth.”