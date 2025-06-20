Consumers appear to be taking a more nuanced view of Donald Trump’s tariff plans according to the latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This wave of the Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 5th – 20th May 2025 following the shock of the transatlantic tariff announcements in April.

Consumer confidence has recovered somewhat in May, with a net rating of -49 (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat). This compares to -61% in April. While still deeply in negative territory, it would seem that consumers are more circumspect when interpreting Trump’s musings and then subsequent row-backs. Is the TACO effect a reality?

63% anticipate that the country to be worse off in the year ahead, with a mere 13% expecting the country’s economy to improve in the coming year. Relatively speaking, Dubliners continue to be most upbeat. As seen previously, confidence is lowest among females, those aged 55+, and C2DEs.

The proportion of households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living crisis now stands at 68% vs. 63% in April. Approximately one in six claims to be struggling. While inflation has declined from the high watermark of 2022, it is still an issue, particularly in terms of food inflation.

Over two in five (43%) expect their net income to decline over the next 12 months, with just one in four having a more positive outlook.

Similar to last month, 49% think they will spend less over the year ahead, with just 15% thinking that they will purchase more goods and services. Over one in three (36%) feel their spending habits will be unchanged.

A similar figure (47%) believe they will save less in the next 12 months – just one in four think they will save more.

Following a sharp reversal in April, householders are now more likely to believe that their net asset wealth will increase this year – 37% feel that this will be the case, versus one in four (23%) thinking that their assets will diminish.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,140 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Jimmy Larsen, Paul Moran, or Pooja Sankhe: Jimmy.Larsen@ipsos.com, Paul.Moran@ipsos.com, or Pooja.Sankhe@ipsos.com