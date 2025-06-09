Bloom, Pluto & Tap Join Forces Under Kith&Kin Umbrella

Three Irish agencies – Bloom Advertising, Pluto and Tap Consultancy – have joined forces to create a new independent network called Kith&Kin.

All three agencies are part of the LWA Group which was founded and headed up by Colin Culliton. The agencies will continue to retain their own independent identity but will collaborate under the Kith&Kin umbrella when appropriate.

According to Culliton, the new network will “deliver clients a seamless and fully integrated solution across brand experience, strategic communications, full-service advertising, media, and experiential marketing.”

“We noticed that when the best of Bloom, Tap Consultancy, and Pluto came together, something powerful happened, an energy and capability that clients were genuinely excited to engage with,” he says.

“Kith&Kin was born from that momentum: a new kind of network built to respond to systemic changes like AI but grounded in deep specialisation and a shared spirit of independence. By moving with agility across disciplines, we offer a collective intelligence greater than the sum of its parts, enabling brands to meet the moment with clarity, creativity, and confidence,” he adds.

Adding to this, David Quinn, founder and director, Bloom Advertising: “At Bloom, we’ve always believed that together is better. With Kith&Kin, we’re bringing that philosophy to life, united with Pluto and Tap, we’ve formed a collaborative network built on award-winning creativity and decades of experience. Between us, we’ve worked with a wide range of clients across both the public and private sectors, at home and internationally. That diversity of expertise means we can craft smarter, more tailored solutions for every brief. Together, we’re not just collaborating, we’re creating one of the biggest and most capable networks in the Irish market.”

Cathy O’Donohoe, CEO of Pluto, adds: “At Pluto, we’ve always believed in the power of collaboration to spark fresh thinking and unlock new creative potential. Being part of a network that includes brilliant agencies like Bloom and Tap allows us to stay proudly independent, while gaining access to a wider ecosystem of talent, insights, and shared values. For our clients, it means even greater strategic and creative firepower, more integrated thinking, broader expertise, and a collective passion for bold, effective work.”

Niamh Higgins, managing director of Tap Consultancy, also noted: “Kith&Kin represents a new chapter, not just for Tap, but for the wider creative landscape in Ireland,” says Niamh Higgins, managing director, Tap Consultancy.

“By coming together as independent agencies with shared values and complementary strengths, we can offer clients something much more powerful: a connected, creative and strategic ecosystem that goes beyond what any one agency can achieve alone. It allows Tap to stay true to who we are, while extending our reach and impact for both current and future clients.”

Rooted in Ireland but already working internationally with independence and creative excellence, Kith&Kin represents the best of each creative agencies’ strategic offering, underpinned by a shared passion for crafting meaningful and impactful experiences for clients.

In recent years, the marketing landscape has undergone rapid and profound change. Brexit and economic tightening reshaped how clients and agencies plan and invest, while the global shift during Covid redefined the role of work. Now, artificial intelligence brings both disruption and possibility. These shifts are not setbacks, but signals that the industry is evolving, and with it, the need for a new kind of partner. Kith&Kin was born from this momentum.

As a collective of multi-disciplinary specialists, Kith&Kin empowers brands to thrive in today’s connected, fast-moving world, delivering campaigns that are not only brave, but built to perform across every media and consumer touchpoint. Bloom, a full-service advertising agency launched in June 2000 by Damian Penco and David Quinn, joins Pluto, co-founded by Cathy O’Donohoe, CEO of Pluto, over 18 years ago, and Tap Consultancy, Niamh Higgins, Managing Director of Tap Consultancy, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Kith&Kin’s unique network collaboration blends deep expertise across creative disciplines with a future-forward approach to audience engagement, storytelling, and integrated marketing. From strategy, research and brand development to creative, digital, social, and experience design, Kith&Kin delivers customer-centric, future-ready campaigns across sectors, built for braver brands ready to lead what’s next.

