Verve Plans to Take Another Bite of the Advertising Market

The experiential agency Verve has launched a new “culture-first” full-service agency called BITEMARK.

“Brands need more than just good advertising, they need advertising that makes it’s mark,” says Ronan Traynor, founder of Verve.

“BITEMARK was born from decades of us watching, understanding, and influencing cultural movements – from music and tech to art – and the social shifts which shape how people think and act. We’re already immersed where culture lives – in the crowds, on the streets and at the heart of the conversation. So why wouldn’t we build an agency there? We’ve got the tools, the talent and the timing. Now we’re ready to take a bite!”

BITEMARK replaces Showrunner, Verve’s creative business which was set up in September 2020 in the midst of the Covid lockdown and which was fronted by Sam Moorhead and Mikey Fleming, both of whom now work with Connelly Partners.

The new agency is headed up by Jane Gray, who was previously business director with Verve. Prior to joining Verve in 2014, she worked for agencies like Ogilvy & Mather, Rothco and KICK.

“We’re not here to play it safe,” says Gray. “The landscape has changed. Clients are tired of safe and predictable – they’re ready for sharp, fearless creativity that makes an immediate impact. BITEMARK is our response to that. We’ve a small agile team with big ideas, allowing us to respond faster, smarter, and louder.”

BITEMARK’s creative director is Robbie Field who, prior to joining the agency, worked as a freelance copywriter with agencies likeB BH Dublin, Verve, Verve Showrunner, Fifty-Three Six and Frank and Bear. He has also worked with Connelly Partners, Grey, The Social Element and BBDO,

“BITEMARK is built for sharpness. AI, remote collaboration, and the demand for ideas rooted in the moment give us a huge creative edge. We can compete anywhere, with anyone – and we like those odds,” says Field.