Bay Broadcasting Boosts Market Share With Acquisition of Galway Bay FM

Bay Broadcasting, which owns independent radio stations including Radio Nova, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio and Sunshine 106.8, has acquired Galway Bay FM for an undisclosed sum.

The move marks a significant expansion of Bay Broadcasting’s footprint across Ireland and reaffirms its commitment to its radio investments in Ireland.

“Galway Bay FM stands out as one of Ireland’s most respected local stations, with a loyal audience and a strong local identity,” says Kevin Brannigan, director, Bay Broadcasting.

“It’s one of the most enduring local radio stations in the country and its track record speaks for itself. We look forward to working with the excellent team in Galway Bay FM and to continuing the station’s proud position as the leading radio service in Galway”.

Speaking on behalf of the departing shareholders of Galway Bay FM, Peter Allen, Chairman said, “There were several interested parties, but Bay Broadcasting was the clear choice. Their respect for local radio, strong track record, and Irish ownership aligned with everything we’ve worked to build over decades really stood out. The shareholders – many of whom are families with generations of involvement – wanted to ensure that the station’s future remained rooted in Galway. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and confident that Galway Bay FM will be in excellent hands.”

Galway Bay FM launched in 1989 under the name Radio West, rebranding in 1993. The Connacht Tribune Ltd, which owned a 27% stake, became sole owners in 2006.

For its part, Bay Broadcasting was set up in 2008 by Mike Ormonde and Kevin Brannigan and employs 80 at its Dublin Docklands HQ. The company operates Dublin’s top leading music radio stations – Radio Nova and Sunshine 106.8 – along with Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, which broadcasts to Dublin Cork, Limerick & Galway, and is Ireland’s only multicity radio station.

With the addition of Galway Bay FM, Bay Broadcasting will become the second largest commercial radio group in Ireland with 810,000 listeners, after Bauer Media Audio Ireland and just ahead of Onic (formerly Wireless) which had 796,000 listeners.

The acquisition has already been approved by Coimisiún na Meán.