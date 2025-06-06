Think Differently Plans to Give Graduates & Employers a Better Experience to Internship

Think Differently Recruitment, the business founded by Viv Maher, has launched a new Graduate Placement Programme designed to help media, marketing and communication teams access emerging talent, whilst supporting graduates with specialised, industry-focused training.

Eschewing the traditional intern approach, the programme aims to bring a fresh perspective to the talent pipeline that benefits both employer and graduate by offering a tailored graduate matching service connecting companies with the right professionals. In addition, the programme offers a comprehensive training partnership where every graduate enrolled receives access to an exclusive training course curated by media experts and led by Liam Mc Donnell (ex CEO of Dentsu Ireland), focusing on practical, real-world skills tailored to the sector.

The programme will also offer ongoing support and mentorship for both graduates through a mentor match programme to ensure seamless integration and long-term success.

“We know that for many companies, navigating the graduate market can be challenging,” says Viv Maher, CEO, ThinkDifferently.ie.

“That’s why we don’t just place people, we prepare them. We aim to empower the next wave of media and marketing professionals in Ireland through our exclusive supportive training programme. We aim to bridge academia and industry to help graduates build the skills and context they need to thrive, and companies the confidence they need to invest in the next generation.”

“We’re calling on media, marketing and communication teams across Ireland to be part of this forward thinking initiative. Partner with us to access a pool of talented and motivated graduates ready to make their mark,” she says

