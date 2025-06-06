Bloom Kicks Off Barbecue Season with New Campaign for Bundys

According to the agency, “The campaign makes a confident, tongue-in-cheek statement: Bundys is the OG bun – iconic since day one. Taking a show not tell approach, the ad highlights this iconic confidence in all its glory.
Set at a sun-drenched back garden barbecue, the spot stars a delightfully offbeat BBQ Dad – funny, unapologetic, and effortlessly cool as he fires up the grill and serves some serious swagger. Backed by a quirky, original tune that’s already earning earworm status, the ad is a celebration of flavour, fun, and unmistakable Bundys confidence.
“Bundys has been part of Irish summer rituals for generations. Both our new packaging design and advertising campaign honours that heritage, but gives it a fresh, cheeky spin,” says Claire Doyle, marketing manager, Bundys.
“Through ‘The Bun & Only’ advertising campaign Bloom have captured our spirit perfectly – bold, fun, and full of flavour,” she adds.
“We wanted to go beyond the expected and inject personality, humour and just the right amount of eccentricity. The result is a spot that’s playful, memorable, and very Bundys,” adds Yvonne Caplice, managing partner, Bloom Advertising.
