Bloom Kicks Off Barbecue Season with New Campaign for Bundys

According to the agency, “The campaign makes a confident, tongue-in-cheek statement: Bundys is the OG bun – iconic since day one. Taking a show not tell approach, the ad highlights this iconic confidence in all its glory.

Set at a sun-drenched back garden barbecue, the spot stars a delightfully offbeat BBQ Dad – funny, unapologetic, and effortlessly cool as he fires up the grill and serves some serious swagger. Backed by a quirky, original tune that’s already earning earworm status, the ad is a celebration of flavour, fun, and unmistakable Bundys confidence.

“Bundys has been part of Irish summer rituals for generations. Both our new packaging design and advertising campaign honours that heritage, but gives it a fresh, cheeky spin,” says Claire Doyle, marketing manager, Bundys.

“Through ‘The Bun & Only’ advertising campaign Bloom have captured our spirit perfectly – bold, fun, and full of flavour,” she adds.

“We wanted to go beyond the expected and inject personality, humour and just the right amount of eccentricity. The result is a spot that’s playful, memorable, and very Bundys,” adds Yvonne Caplice, managing partner, Bloom Advertising.

Credits

Client: Claire Doyle, Marketing Manager of Johnston Mooney & O’Brien

Agency: Bloom Advertising

Account Executive: Lauren Ffrench

Creative Director: Michael Walsh

Art Director: Wilke Hamman

Copywriter: Niamh Clohosey

Head of Digital: Kevin Toher

Head of Video Production: Tobiasz Lawniczak

Director: Francois Gray

Director of Photography: Stephen Reynolds

Focus puller/1st AC: Mick Behan

Photography: Kevin Goss-Ross

Producer: Louise McCabe

Food stylist: Nikki Walsh

Online/Offline Editor: Herman du Toit

Colour Grade: Stephen Reynolds

Talent: Callan Rudy Qualter

Extras: Anne Buckley, Peter Buckley, Dominique Charistain, Roxana Tetis