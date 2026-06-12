Home News The Irish Marketing Podcast: Solving Proper Problems

The Irish Marketing Podcast: Solving Proper Problems

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week we talk to Miriam Hendrick and Bobby Byrne, two of the principals behind Ringers Creative, for a wide-ranging conversation about agency life, creative philosophy, and what it really means to solve a ‘proper problem’.

Both Rothco alumni, they talk about how Ringers approaches a brief — going far beyond what’s written on the page — and discuss the fear and excitement of winning a pitch, including landing Donegal Catch, a brand whose ‘filing cabinet’ line has already embedded itself in Irish culture.

They also talk candidly about office culture: why ‘ego parking’ matters, how a no-dickheads policy actually works in practice, and what the Ringer ambitions are for the coming years.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the teams at IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions. It is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.

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