Buymedia Rolls New GoMo Fibre Broadband Campaign

The AI-powered media planning and buying platform Buymedia has rolled out a new campaign to mark the launch of the eir-owned GoMo Fibre Broadband service.

The campaign marks GoMo’s move beyond mobile services into the broadband sector, positioning its new offering around “simplicity, transparency and value”. The broadband proposition includes a Price for Life guarantee and a 30-day rolling contract.

Buymedia managed the media strategy through its planning and buying platform, overseeing activity across out-of-home (OOH), audio visual, cinema, digital audio and online media channels.

The campaign was designed to build national awareness of GoMo as a broadband provider while reinforcing its challenger brand positioning within the competitive telecommunications sector.

Out-of-home advertising formed a key element of the launch strategy, combining premium large-format sites in major urban centres with transport and roadside advertising. One of the campaign’s most prominent executions was a special-build installation in Rathmines, Dublin, delivered in partnership with Talon.

The campaign also included a full Aircoach vehicle wrap, alongside T-Side and roadside advertising formats across commuter routes nationwide.

Digital audio activity featured sponsorship of the popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, while cinema, audiovisual and online media channels were used to extend reach and reinforce campaign messaging across multiple consumer touchpoints.

Caroline Lynch, head of brand at GoMo, said Buymedia’s approach helped the company deliver an effective launch in a competitive category.

“Buymedia delivered an exceptional, data-driven strategy for the media plan for our launch of GoMo Fibre Broadband, bringing clarity, precision, and strong results in a competitive market,” she said.

“Their approach enabled smart targeting, seamless execution, and confident decision-making throughout.”

Fergal O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Buymedia, said the campaign demonstrated the capabilities of the company’s platform.

“This launch is exactly what the Buymedia platform was built for: precise, data-driven media planning with full visibility from strategy through to execution,” he said.

“Huge credit to the Buymedia team, and to our partners at GoMo, for delivering yet another campaign that truly stands out.”