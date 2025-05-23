FBD & The Public House Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote SMEs

FBD Insurance and The Public House have teamed up again to shine a spotlight on local businesses around the country with creative advertising campaigns. The campaign, which runs on OOH, press, radio, social and digital is a continuation of a campaign launched last year by the brand, in which FBD Insurance handed over advertising space to small businesses around Ireland in a demonstration of support. This also builds on the success of the “Funding Backing Donating” campaign, which also supports hundreds of local groups and initiatives every year.

A total of 11 small businesses will benefit from the campaign and this year the creative revolves around the importance of community whether it’s “Fades, Blends, Designs” or “Fixes, Beds, Detoxes”. Each business was given their advertising support through the lens of ‘What does FBD stand for?’, creating synergy between the brand and their business customers.

Over the course of a week, each business owner was given dedicated time with both a photographer and a videographer in their place of work, to craft their own ads, and with that, their message. The photography is also paired with real customer reviews as headlines, giving viewers a deeper understanding of the people behind the businesses.

“SMEs play a vital role in Ireland’s economy and we are proud to support some of Ireland’s best small and medium enterprises. Now in its second year this campaign is about celebrating the incredible work they do every day by raising awareness of the business, giving them the visibility they deserve,” says Nicola Ging, senior marketing manager, FBD Insurance.

Paul Kinsella, art director, The Public House added: “At its heart, this campaign is about celebrating the community spirit within Irish businesses. By giving these business owners a platform to tell their own stories, we’re not just promoting businesses, we’re shining a light on the people who make local communities thrive.”

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Associate Creative Director: Mikey Curran

Art Director: Paul Kinsella

Copywriter: Paddy Dunne

Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Graphic Designer: Molly Devlin

Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes

Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh

Account Director: Rebecca Mullen

Head of Account Management: Natalie Hopkins

Agency Producer: Sarah Chadwick

Client: FBD Insurance

Head of Marketing: Sharon Treanor

Senior Marketing Manager: Nicola Ging

BTL Marketing Lead: Tara MacSharry

Media Lead: Cliodhna Gough

Production

Videographer: David Lynch

Photographer: Rich Davenport

Photographer’s Assistant: Thomas Murray

Media Agency: PHD Media

Business Director: David Scott Lennon

Account Director: Shane McCaul

Senior Account Manager: Nicola Whyte

Account Executive: Emma Smyth