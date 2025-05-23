FBD & The Public House Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote SMEs

FBD Insurance and The Public House have teamed up again to shine a spotlight on local businesses around the country with creative advertising campaigns. The campaign, which runs on OOH, press, radio, social and digital is a continuation of a campaign launched last year by the brand, in which FBD Insurance handed over advertising space to small businesses around Ireland in a demonstration of support. This also builds on the success of the “Funding Backing Donating” campaign, which also supports hundreds of local groups and initiatives every year.
A total of 11 small businesses will benefit from the campaign and this year the creative revolves around the importance of community whether it’s “Fades, Blends, Designs” or “Fixes, Beds, Detoxes”. Each business was given their advertising support through the lens of ‘What does FBD stand for?’, creating synergy between the brand and their business customers.
Over the course of a week, each business owner was given dedicated time with both a photographer and a videographer in their place of work, to craft their own ads, and with that, their message. The photography is also paired with real customer reviews as headlines, giving viewers a deeper understanding of the people behind the businesses.
“SMEs play a vital role in Ireland’s economy and we are proud to support some of Ireland’s best small and medium enterprises. Now in its second year this campaign is about celebrating the incredible work they do every day by raising awareness of the business, giving them the visibility they deserve,” says Nicola Ging, senior marketing manager, FBD Insurance.
Paul Kinsella, art director, The Public House added: “At its heart, this campaign is about celebrating the community spirit within Irish businesses. By giving these business owners a platform to tell their own stories, we’re not just promoting businesses, we’re shining a light on the people who make local communities thrive.”
Credits
Agency: The Public House
Associate Creative Director: Mikey Curran
Art Director: Paul Kinsella
Copywriter: Paddy Dunne
Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan
Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan
Graphic Designer: Molly Devlin
Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes
Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh
Account Director: Rebecca Mullen
Head of Account Management: Natalie Hopkins
Agency Producer: Sarah Chadwick
Client: FBD Insurance
Head of Marketing: Sharon Treanor
Senior Marketing Manager: Nicola Ging
BTL Marketing Lead: Tara MacSharry
Media Lead: Cliodhna Gough
Production
Videographer: David Lynch
Photographer: Rich Davenport
Photographer’s Assistant: Thomas Murray
Media Agency: PHD Media
Business Director: David Scott Lennon
Account Director: Shane McCaul
Senior Account Manager: Nicola Whyte
Account Executive: Emma Smyth