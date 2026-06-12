98FM Gets in the OOH Groove for Taste of Dublin

The Bauer Media-owned 98FM has launched a bespoke out-of-home campaign to mark its first year as official radio partner of Taste of Dublin which is being held this year in Dublin’s Merrion Square Park this weekend.

The campaign reinforces 98FM’s positioning as “Dublin’s Best Music Mix” through a creative concept that combines food references with well-known song lyrics played on the station. Examples include “Rice, rice baby” and “She’s a naan eater”, linking the station’s music-led identity with the atmosphere of one of Dublin’s largest food and drink festivals.

The campaign runs across 10 outdoor sites around Merrion Square Park, providing visibility throughout the festival footprint and extending reach in the lead-up to the event. It builds on 98FM’s wider outdoor advertising activity, which began on June 1 with creative promoting 98FM’s Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan.

Selected sites close to the festival were updated this week with bespoke Taste of Dublin creative ahead of the festival opening. The food-themed execution is intended to generate anticipation among festival-goers while strengthening the station’s association with both the event and the city.

As part of the partnership, 98FM will also have a significant on-site presence, including the introduction of the 98FM Music Stage for the first time. The stage will feature performances from 98FM DJs and an exclusive Club 98 event during the Sunday afternoon session.

“Partnering with Taste of Dublin for the first time as official radio partner is a fantastic opportunity for 98FM to connect with audiences through two things Dubliners love, great music and great food,” said Stephen Gorman, Marketing Manager at 98FM.

“This campaign is a fun and creative extension of our ‘Dublin’s Best Music Mix’ positioning, using iconic song lyrics with a foodie twist to bring a smile to people’s faces before they enter Dublin’s favourite food festival.”